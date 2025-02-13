All Huskers

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 Offensive Tackle Alexander Herrera Details Husker Offer

Alexander Herrera details how his recruitment is going and more with HuskerMax

Caleb Sisk

Alexander Herrera during a practice session with Crowley High School
Alexander Herrera during a practice session with Crowley High School / @AlexanderH08_/X
In this story:

When you have the opportunity to recruit an offensive lineman nicknamed "Big Country", you simply have to make the offer.

Nebraska football did just that last month with an offer to 2027 offensive tackle Alexander Herrera. The 6-7, 305-pound prospect plays for Crowley High School in Texas.

Herrera caught up with HuskerMax following his Nebraska offer.

"It means a lot," Herrera said. "I’m honored for such a great team and school to want me to come play for them. (Director of player personnel) Keith Williams offered me and he had a lot of positive things to say about me and my film."

While Herrera hasn't nailed down plans for a visit yet, he is in talks to make that happen.

"Me and Coach Williams talked about me coming out there for spring, but no official date yet)," Herrera said. "I am most looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaching staff and learning more about what they have to offer as a school and a football team."

Luckily for Nebraska they have already started to emerge as a program that is standing out.

"Texas Tech, Nebraska, SMU, ASU, Texas State, Baylor, and UTEP have all offered me and they are all great places to learn with all having different things to offer," Herrera said.

MORE: Two Former Husker Players Take Similar Paths to NU Head Coaching Jobs

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at No. 17 Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Former Husker Josiah Allick to Begin Professional Career in New Zealand, Leaves Nebraska Grad Assistant Position

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. No. 25 Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: HuskerMax Big Ten Softball Power Rankings: Nebraska Opens at No. 2

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting