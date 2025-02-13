Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 Offensive Tackle Alexander Herrera Details Husker Offer
When you have the opportunity to recruit an offensive lineman nicknamed "Big Country", you simply have to make the offer.
Nebraska football did just that last month with an offer to 2027 offensive tackle Alexander Herrera. The 6-7, 305-pound prospect plays for Crowley High School in Texas.
Herrera caught up with HuskerMax following his Nebraska offer.
"It means a lot," Herrera said. "I’m honored for such a great team and school to want me to come play for them. (Director of player personnel) Keith Williams offered me and he had a lot of positive things to say about me and my film."
While Herrera hasn't nailed down plans for a visit yet, he is in talks to make that happen.
"Me and Coach Williams talked about me coming out there for spring, but no official date yet)," Herrera said. "I am most looking forward to meeting the rest of the coaching staff and learning more about what they have to offer as a school and a football team."
Luckily for Nebraska they have already started to emerge as a program that is standing out.
"Texas Tech, Nebraska, SMU, ASU, Texas State, Baylor, and UTEP have all offered me and they are all great places to learn with all having different things to offer," Herrera said.
