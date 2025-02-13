Two Former Husker Players Take Similar Paths to NU Head Coaching Jobs
Just last week Dani Busboom Kelly was named to succeed John Cook as the head volleyball coach at Nebraska. Most Husker fans have embraced the selection with open arms (including me).
The last time a Nebraska native was named as a Husker head coach was in late 2017 when Scott Frost was chosen to succeed Mike Riley.
The similarities don't end there.
Both players were born in Nebraska but played high school sports in other Nebraska towns. DBK (Cortland/Adams) and Frost (Lincoln/Wood River).
Both played multiple sports in small towns: DBK (basketball, softball and volleyball). Frost (football and track and field).
Both played college ball at Nebraska. Both switched positions in college: DBK (setter to libero), Frost (quarterback to safety). Both were starters on Husker national championship teams: DBK (volleyball in 2006) and Scott Frost (football in1997).
Both played for legendary Husker head coaches: DBK (John Cook) and Frost (Tom Osborne).
Both had post-grad roles at Nebraska: DBK (assistant coach) and Frost (grad assistant).
Both became assistant coaches at other schools: DBK (Tennessee, Louisville and Nebraska) and Frost (Northern Iowa and Oregon)
Both later became head coaches: DBK (Louisville 2017-2025) and Frost (UCF 2016-2017).
Both turned around their respective programs: DBK (Louisville had two non-winning seasons out of the prior three before Dani became the Cardinals head coach. In 2014 Louisville went 15-15 and 12-18 in 2016. DBK's first two years (2017-'18) at Louisville, the Cardinals went 27-4 and 24-9.
Frost's previous head coaching job was at Central Florida. The year before he arrived, the Golden Knights went 0-12. Frost's two seasons at UCF, the Knights went 6-7 in 2016 and 13-0 in 2017.
Scott Frost's head coaching stint at Nebraska lasted from 2018 and was fired midway through the '22 season.
Dani Busboom Kelly's coaching career at Nebraska has yet to begin. But most Husker fans are anticipating great things from her and the Husker volleyball program.
This Just In
Former Husker wide receiver/returner Jordan Westerkamp (2012-2016) has just accepted an assistant coaching job at DuPage Junior College in Glen Ellyn, IL. Worth noting: Last year, the Chaparrals won the NJCAA Division III championship. Westerkamp will forever be remembered as the player who caught Ron Kellogg's Hail Mary pass that beat Northwestern in Memorial Stadium in 2013. Congratulations, Jordan on your new career!
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Mild-mannered grandson Will and I go over this week's Super Bowl game. We also talk about Husker men's basketball and their recent four game win streak. We also note the recent struggles of the Husker women's basketball team. The Husker softball season is already underway while the Husker baseball season begins this Friday (Valentine's Day) vs UC Irvine in Scottsdale, Arizona.
