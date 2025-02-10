Nebraska Softball Shut Out by No. 24 Mississippi State in Florida Finale
The No. 19 Nebraska Cornhuskers couldn't get the bats going against No. 24 Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon and were shutout 3-0.
Nebraska finished the NFCA Leadoff Classic 3-2 with wins over No. 6 Tennessee, Southern Miss, and Bethune-Cookman. The other loss was to No. 13 Texas Tech.
The Bulldogs got a two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the second inning from Sierra Sacco to take a 3-0 lead and that was all the offense needed for MSU starter Raelin Chaffin.
Chaffin went 4-0 on the weekend and did not allow an earned run in 22.2 innings pitched.
Kylee Magee (1-1) took the loss for the Huskers but struck out three in her 2.0 innings.
Emmerson Cope delivered three scoreless innings in relief, keeping the opposing offense in check. Hannah Camenzind took over for the final frame, closing out the game without allowing a run.
Nebraska's offense had multiple opportunities to score but ultimately went hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.
Cope and Olivia DiNardo paced Nebraska’s offense, each going 2-for-3 at the plate. DiNardo and Ava Kuszak each recorded doubles.
Nebraska is set to travel to Las Cruces, N.M., for the Troy Cox Classic from Feb. 14-16. The Huskers will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Mexico State on Friday, take on Montana and Northern Colorado on Saturday, and wrap up the tournament with another matchup against Montana on Sunday.
Fans can tune in to every game on the Huskers Radio Network.
Postgame Notes | Box Score
- Emmerson Cope pitched five innings on the weekend and allowed no runs.
- Nebraska’s bullpen pitched four innings against Mississippi State and did not allow any runs.
- For the weekend, Ava Kuszak (.467) and Olivia DiNardo (.455) racked up the highest batting averages.
- Kuszak also had the most hits with seven.
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Brice Williams Puts Up a Double-Double as Huskers Win Their Fourth Straight
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71
MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss
MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF
MORE: Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.