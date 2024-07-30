All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Fall to Canada

A lead at halftime was not enough for Australia to hold on for a second win at the Paris Olympics Tuesday. The Boomers fell to Canada, who takes over the top spot in the group.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Spain centre Willy Hernangomez (14) battles with Australia small forward Jack McVeigh (17) for the ball in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Spain centre Willy Hernangomez (14) battles with Australia small forward Jack McVeigh (17) for the ball in men's Group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Australia men's basketball just didn't have enough Tuesday.

The Boomers led 49-45 at the half but couldn't keep pace after the break, falling to Canada 93-83. The Canadians are now on top of Group A with four points in the standings while Australia and Spain have three points, with the Boomers holding the second spot based on a better point differential.

Canada shot 51% for the game, outpacing Australia's 48%. A 9-0 run for Canada early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Boomers were never able to fully recover.

Former Husker Jack McVeigh scored nine points off the bench. His plus/minus was -1 over nearly 15 minutes of court time.

Australia closes out group play Aug. 2 against Greece. The Greeks are 0-2, giving the Aussies a good chance to grab a win and advance to the quarterfinals.

Watch a replay of the Australia-Canada game on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

