Canada vs. Guatemala: Gold Cup Quarterfinal Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The expectations are high for the Canadian men’s national team heading into the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal against Guatemala on Sunday.
After winning the group stage for the first time since 2009, Canada enters the knockout round with all eyes on the trophy, but also not looking past the matchup with No. 106-ranked Guatemala.
“We're not going into this game thinking we're going to play passive,” head coach Jesse Marsch told reporters on Saturday. “We're fit, we're strong, we're ready, and we're committed, and I'm excited for what that will mean for our performance.”
Led by highly-sought after striker Jonathan David and Inter Milan winger Tajon Buchanan, the Canadian group has their eyes on a first trophy in 25 years, and will look to continue their form after grabbing wins against El Savlador and Honduras in the group stage, along with a draw against Curaçao.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Canada's clash against Guatemala.
What Time Does Canada vs. Guatemala Kick-Off?
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Date: Sunday, June 28
- Kick-off Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT
Canada vs. Guatemala Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- Canada wins: 10
- Guatemala wins: 2
- Draws: 3
- Last matchup: Guatemala 0–0 Canada—July 1, 2023 (Concacaf Gold Cup)
Current Form (all competitions)
Canada
Guatemala
Canada 2–0 El Salvador - 6/24/2025
Guadeloupe 2–3 Guatemala - 6/24/2025
Curaçao 1–1 Canada - 6/21/2025
Guatemala 0–1 Panama - 6/25/2025
Canada 6–0 Honduras - 6/17/2025
Jamaica 0–1 Guatemala - 6/16/2025
Canada 0–0 Ivory Coast - 6/10/25
Guatemala 0–3 Jamaica - 6/10/2025
Canada 4–2 Ukraine - 6/7/2025
Guatemala 4–2 Dominican Republic - 6/6/2025
How to Watch Canada vs. Guatemala on TV, Live Stream
Country
Channel
USA - English
Fox Sports, Fox, Fubo, ViX
USA - Spanish
TUDN, Univision
Canada - English
TSN, OneSoccer
Canada - French
RDS
Canada Team News
When Canada put together a roster for this summer’s Gold Cup, the intention was to win it for the first time since 2000, when they became the only nation other than Mexico and the United States to lift the trophy.
Now as they take on the knockout phase, that challenge comes into focus, even though they might have an easier opponent in Guatemala, compared to Mexico’s clash with Saudi Arabia and the USMNT’s with Costa Rica.
However, the Canadian group will be shorthanded for the rest of the tournament, after Ali Ahmed and Jonathan Osorio returned to their MLS clubs due to injury, and FC Porto refused to release midfielder Stephen Eustàquio, who was named to the initial 26-man Canadian squad.
Should Marsch’s Canada find their way to a trophy now, it will come with 20 outfield players, in addition to three healthy goalkeepers.
After rotating the team through the group stage, Marsch seems to have settled on a best lineup as well, with Minnesota United’s MLS All-Star goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair set to start on Sunday.
In front of St. Clair, expect a backline Richie Laryea and Alistair Johnston at fullback, with Derek Cornelius alongside 19-year-old Luc de Fougerolles at center back. Meanwhile, the attacking duo of Promise David and Jonathan David appears to be the way forward.
The biggest questions facing Canada come in central midfield, where Nathan Saliba—who joined Anderlecht from CF Montrèal earlier in the week—and Niko Sigur have both enjoyed standout tournaments, and veteran Mathieu Choiniére continuing to have a valuable presence.
Whichever way the Canadians line up though, they will be favored to push past Guatemala and book a spot in the semifinals against either the USMNT or Costa Rica.
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Guatemala
Canada Predicted Lineup vs. Guatemala (4-4-2): St. Clair; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Shaffelburg, Sigur, Saliba, Buchanan; J. David, P. David
Guatemala Team News
Being the underdog is no worry for Guatemala, and they will be prepared to challenge Canada physically, with some high-end talent that will look to make a difference.
Guatemala defeated Jamaica and Guadeloupe in the group stage, and put in a strong performance in a 1–0 loss to eventual group winners, Panama.
Meanwhile, they also qualified for the third and final round in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, where they advanced from a group featuring Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Dominica and the British Virgin Islanders.
They are led by USL striker Rubio Rubin, who previously was an MLS standout with Sporting Kansas City, as well as D.C. United fullback Aaron Herrera.
However, they will have some doubts between the sticks, with Columbus Crew SC shotstoper Nicholas Hagen out injured. It leaves head coach Luis Fernando Tena with a choice between twice-capped Kenderson Navarro or Luis Morán, who has yet to appear for the national team.
“I know we're not the favourite team,” Tena said through an interpreter. “We understand that. We know the stakes—they're very high right now, specifically for Canada. But, well, surprises always come in soccer. So we have faith in us.”
Guatemala Predicted Lineup vs. Canada
Guatemala Predicted Lineup vs. Canada (4-3-3): Navarro; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Ardon; Castellanos, Saravia, Robles; Escobar, Rubin, Santis
Canada vs. Guatemala Score Prediction
Canada are the overwhelming favorites in the matchup and should handle Guatemala quite simply, especially after they learned how to attack a similar team after facing El Salvador. Additionally, the lack of experience among Guatemala's goalkeepers makes this an even more challenging matchup for the underdogs.
Score Prediction: Canada 3–1 Guatemala