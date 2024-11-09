Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana
Closer than many would have predicted but still a victory for Nebraska women's basketball.
No. 23 NU held off Southeastern Louisiana 78-68 at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon. The Huskers improve to 2-0 on the year while the Lions fall to 1-1.
Nebraska led by a single point twice in the first quarter, but never could hold the lead until late in the game. SLU led by as much as seven points, and had a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
That's when Alberte Rimdal and Natalie Potts combined for an 11-2 run to put the Big Red in front. Nebraska's lead was just two points with two minutes to play, but NU closed the game on an 8-0 run, including five made free throws.
Nebraska shot 52% for the game, including 14-of-29 3s. Southeastern Louisiana made 50.9% of their shots, going 5-of-14 from deep.
Turnovers were close, with NU finishing at 15 and SLU 14. The Huskers also grabbed just a single rebound more in the game.
Potts scored 17 points to lead the way for Nebraska, adding a game-high seven rebounds. Rimdal and Logan Nissley added 14 points each.
Freshman Britt Prince did not play due to a minor injury that is not expected to keep her out for an extended amount of time.
Nebraska continues the home stand on Tuesday, hosting Southern. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST with the game streaming on B1G+.
