Late Run Pushes No. 23 Nebraska Women's Basketball Past Southeastern Louisiana

Nebraska women's basketball needed a furious finish to hold off Southeastern Louisiana Saturday afternoon.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska basketball forward Natalie Potts (22) fights to score against Southeastern Louisiana.
Nebraska basketball forward Natalie Potts (22) fights to score against Southeastern Louisiana. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Closer than many would have predicted but still a victory for Nebraska women's basketball.

No. 23 NU held off Southeastern Louisiana 78-68 at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday afternoon. The Huskers improve to 2-0 on the year while the Lions fall to 1-1.

Nebraska led by a single point twice in the first quarter, but never could hold the lead until late in the game. SLU led by as much as seven points, and had a five-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

That's when Alberte Rimdal and Natalie Potts combined for an 11-2 run to put the Big Red in front. Nebraska's lead was just two points with two minutes to play, but NU closed the game on an 8-0 run, including five made free throws.

Nebraska shot 52% for the game, including 14-of-29 3s. Southeastern Louisiana made 50.9% of their shots, going 5-of-14 from deep.

Turnovers were close, with NU finishing at 15 and SLU 14. The Huskers also grabbed just a single rebound more in the game.

Potts scored 17 points to lead the way for Nebraska, adding a game-high seven rebounds. Rimdal and Logan Nissley added 14 points each.

Freshman Britt Prince did not play due to a minor injury that is not expected to keep her out for an extended amount of time.

Nebraska continues the home stand on Tuesday, hosting Southern. Tip is set for 7 p.m. CST with the game streaming on B1G+.

Box score

