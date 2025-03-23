March Madness Big Ten Viewing Guide: Sunday Brings Kentucky vs. Illinois
The Big Ten continues its march through the NCAA Tournament as four more conference teams are in action on Sunday.
Here are the games you will not want to miss and what you need to know about them.
No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Illinois (4:15 PM CDT on CBS)
Illinois and Kentucky meet in a high-powered second-round showdown that has the potential to be one of the most entertaining games of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams have been battle-tested in their respective conferences and feature offenses that can light up the scoreboard.
The Wildcats, averaging 85.0 points per game, are one of the most explosive teams in the nation, fueled by Otega Oweh’s scoring and Koby Brea’s sharpshooting from deep. Their efficiency from the field will challenge an Illinois defense that has allowed 83.1 points per game over the last 10 contests.
Illinois, however, has the firepower to keep up. The Fighting Illini rely on their ability to spread the floor with 9.4 made three-pointers per game. Will Riley has been a steady scorer down the stretch, and if Illinois can take care of the ball, they could gain the upper hand.
With both teams capable of pushing the pace, this game could turn into a back-and-forth shootout where defensive stops late could decide who moves on to the Sweet 16.
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State (6:10 PM CDT on TBS)
Maryland and Colorado State meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a matchup that pits the Terrapins' size and rebounding against the Rams' efficient scoring. Maryland has been strong on the glass all season with Derik Queen leading the way.
The Terrapins also bring a balanced offensive attack, scoring 81.6 points per game while holding opponents to just 41.2% shooting. With an 11-1 non-conference record, Maryland has proven it can handle different styles of play, but Colorado State presents a unique challenge.
The Rams enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the tournament, riding a 10-game winning streak. Nique Clifford has been dominant, nearly averaging a double-double, and Kyan Evans has provided another reliable scoring option.
Maryland has the edge in rebounding and overall scoring, but if the Rams can continue their efficient shooting and control the tempo, they have a strong chance to keep their tournament run alive.
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico (7:40 PM CDT on TNT)
Michigan State and New Mexico meet in a second-round NCAA Tournament battle that features two well-rounded teams looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. The Spartans have been one of the most consistent teams in the Big Ten, thriving on rebounding and defense while holding opponents to just 67.1 points per game.
Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson lead a balanced scoring attack, and with Michigan State winning nine of its last 10 games, they come into this matchup in strong form. Their ability to dominate the glass could be a key factor in controlling the pace.
New Mexico, however, boasts one of the most dynamic offenses in the tournament. Donovan Dent has been a scoring machine, and Nelly Junior Joseph anchors a defense that leads the Mountain West in rebounding.
The Lobos will look to push the tempo and use their athleticism to create scoring opportunities. If Michigan State can slow the game down and control the boards, they’ll have the edge, but if New Mexico can dictate the pace, this could turn into a shootout that goes down to the wire.
No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon (8:40 PM CDT on TBS)
Arizona and Oregon face off in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup featuring two teams with contrasting styles. The Wildcats bring a high-powered offense, averaging 82.1 points per game, and their dominance on the boards, led by Tobe Awaka, has been a key to their success.
Caleb Love remains Arizona’s go-to scorer and has plenty of March Madness success. With Jaden Bradley also contributing consistent production, the Wildcats will look to push the tempo and dictate the pace.
The Ducks enter the matchup in great form, winning nine of their last 10 while holding opponents to just 66.6 points per game in that stretch. Jackson Shelstad’s three-point shooting and Nathan Bittle’s efficiency inside give Oregon a well-rounded offensive attack that could challenge any defense.
While the Wildcats hold the edge in rebounding and overall scoring, Oregon’s ability to slow opponents down and force tough shots could make this turn into a classic.
- Nebraska Baseball's Ninth-Inning Rally Evens the Series at USC
- Which Play In Nebraska Football History Would You Change?
- Big Ten Men's Basketball Capsules: NCAA Tournament Second Round
- NCAA Tournament Big Ten Viewing Guide: Saturday Begins Round of 32
- Nebraska Wrestling Sends 3 to NCAA Finals, Huskers in Second Heading into Final Day
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.