March Madness Big Ten Viewing Guide: Sunday Brings Kentucky vs. Illinois

The Big Ten is still well-represented in March Madness as we head into Sunday. Kentucky and Illinois highlight another incredible slate of games.

Tanner Johnson

Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) celebrate their victory over Xavier at the end of their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell (4) and Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis (32) celebrate their victory over Xavier at the end of their first round NCAA men's basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.
The Big Ten continues its march through the NCAA Tournament as four more conference teams are in action on Sunday.

Here are the games you will not want to miss and what you need to know about them.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 6 Illinois (4:15 PM CDT on CBS)

Illinois and Kentucky meet in a high-powered second-round showdown that has the potential to be one of the most entertaining games of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams have been battle-tested in their respective conferences and feature offenses that can light up the scoreboard.

The Wildcats, averaging 85.0 points per game, are one of the most explosive teams in the nation, fueled by Otega Oweh’s scoring and Koby Brea’s sharpshooting from deep. Their efficiency from the field will challenge an Illinois defense that has allowed 83.1 points per game over the last 10 contests.

Kentucky defeats Troy 76-57 in the first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Foru
Kentucky defeats Troy 76-57 in the first round NCAA men's basketball tournament game on Friday March 21, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Illinois, however, has the firepower to keep up. The Fighting Illini rely on their ability to spread the floor with 9.4 made three-pointers per game. Will Riley has been a steady scorer down the stretch, and if Illinois can take care of the ball, they could gain the upper hand.

With both teams capable of pushing the pace, this game could turn into a back-and-forth shootout where defensive stops late could decide who moves on to the Sweet 16.

No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 12 Colorado State (6:10 PM CDT on TBS)

Maryland and Colorado State meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a matchup that pits the Terrapins' size and rebounding against the Rams' efficient scoring. Maryland has been strong on the glass all season with Derik Queen leading the way.

The Terrapins also bring a balanced offensive attack, scoring 81.6 points per game while holding opponents to just 41.2% shooting. With an 11-1 non-conference record, Maryland has proven it can handle different styles of play, but Colorado State presents a unique challenge.

The Rams enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the tournament, riding a 10-game winning streak. Nique Clifford has been dominant, nearly averaging a double-double, and Kyan Evans has provided another reliable scoring option.

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) celebrates after defeating Memphis Tigers at Cl
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) celebrates after defeating Memphis Tigers at Climate Pledge Arena.

Maryland has the edge in rebounding and overall scoring, but if the Rams can continue their efficient shooting and control the tempo, they have a strong chance to keep their tournament run alive.

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 New Mexico (7:40 PM CDT on TNT)

Michigan State and New Mexico meet in a second-round NCAA Tournament battle that features two well-rounded teams looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. The Spartans have been one of the most consistent teams in the Big Ten, thriving on rebounding and defense while holding opponents to just 67.1 points per game.

Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson lead a balanced scoring attack, and with Michigan State winning nine of its last 10 games, they come into this matchup in strong form. Their ability to dominate the glass could be a key factor in controlling the pace.

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) reacts in the second half against the Bryant
Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) reacts in the second half against the Bryant University Bulldogs during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

New Mexico, however, boasts one of the most dynamic offenses in the tournament. Donovan Dent has been a scoring machine, and Nelly Junior Joseph anchors a defense that leads the Mountain West in rebounding.

The Lobos will look to push the tempo and use their athleticism to create scoring opportunities. If Michigan State can slow the game down and control the boards, they’ll have the edge, but if New Mexico can dictate the pace, this could turn into a shootout that goes down to the wire.

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 5 Oregon (8:40 PM CDT on TBS)

Arizona and Oregon face off in a second-round NCAA Tournament matchup featuring two teams with contrasting styles. The Wildcats bring a high-powered offense, averaging 82.1 points per game, and their dominance on the boards, led by Tobe Awaka, has been a key to their success.

Caleb Love remains Arizona’s go-to scorer and has plenty of March Madness success. With Jaden Bradley also contributing consistent production, the Wildcats will look to push the tempo and dictate the pace.

Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) reacts against the Akron Zips during the second half in
Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) reacts against the Akron Zips during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Ducks enter the matchup in great form, winning nine of their last 10 while holding opponents to just 66.6 points per game in that stretch. Jackson Shelstad’s three-point shooting and Nathan Bittle’s efficiency inside give Oregon a well-rounded offensive attack that could challenge any defense.

While the Wildcats hold the edge in rebounding and overall scoring, Oregon’s ability to slow opponents down and force tough shots could make this turn into a classic.

