After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Breaks 100 Points and Moves to 6-1
The calendar flips to December and it's time for more hoops! Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow break down the Nebrasketball OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION against North Florida and ask what it means going forward.
There were so many things to like about the offense tonight, but the guys pick their favorite. Plus, a look at how the guys' assess this team vs their preseason expectations and Bigelow breaks down how this team fits into the Big Ten pecking order after a week plus of holiday tournaments getting us familiar with the conference. Finally, a look ahead to the conference opener at Michigan State and if Nebraska can get the win and really start this season off in a great place.
Watch the episode above!
