‘USA Today’ Defends Controversial Caitlin Clark Column With Illogical Reasoning

1. Earlier this week, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour wrote a column that was supposedly about Caitlin Clark’s flopping.

As I noted on social media, when I clicked on USA Today’s post, which sold the piece as being about fouls and non-fouls called on Clark, I was not expecting one of the most insane paragraphs I’ve ever read in a sports piece.

DEFINITELY was not expecting this paragraph in the story based on this tweet about Caitlin Clark and foul/non-foul calls. https://t.co/O4JiMH5NdR pic.twitter.com/dYax9fHYXg — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 23, 2026

Armour’s column quickly spread like wildfire across the internet and was met with massive, intense backlash. I can tell you, based off the reaction to my post—which has 1.6 million views as of this writing—that that the pushback came from both sides of the aisle.

In fact, the column generated so much anger that Armour and USA Today both had to put on statements. The columnist basically doubled down on her position. Here was her statement:

“In my recent column, I made an inartful comparison with the murder of Emmett Till. I intended to connect the issues the WNBA is currently facing with its All-Star Game being hosted in Till’s hometown of Chicago. I obviously did not provide enough context for that.

“However, this point stands: There is a history in this country of perceived threats to white women being weaponized against African-Americans, and the danger that poses to Black players in the league. Players have been abused online and have reported receiving death threats. That has to be taken more seriously.

“I sincerely regret that my lack of appropriate context is overshadowing that important conversation and the actions that need to be taken by the WNBA to address it directly—for the benefit of ALL players.”

I think that statement is just as absurd as her column, but what struck me even more was USA Today’s statement to Front Office Sports, which was as follows:

“Nancy is a Sports columnist, and her column is clearly labeled Opinion. Please note that the column has been updated for clarity, and Nancy has addressed the matter here. We will not be commenting further.”

If I’m reading that correctly, it seems that USA Today is saying anything a columnist writes is fine as long as it’s filed under opinion section. As someone who writes daily for a mainstream, legacy sports media company, I can’t begin to explain to you how nonsensical this stance is for USA Today.

Just because you are an opinion writer, you can’t just write anything you want. And USA Today knows that. That’s why it didn’t address the specifics of Armour’s column. That’s also why it also took the stance of, “We will not be commenting further.”

While Armour has taken a colossal amount of heat, and rightfully so, USA Today shouldn’t get off the hook for such a weak and insulting statement.

2. The best thing I’ve read this week regarding the ESPN layoffs and the outcry from people who “miss the old ESPN” came from former ESPN on-air talent Mike Hill.

As Hill notes, if people didn’t consume the hot take content so prevalent today, ESPN (and other outlets) wouldn’t constantly feed you hot takes.

I see a lot of people longing for the glory days of ESPN…I agree but stop blaming the network. Many of YOU bought into exactly what it is today!! In fact, what sports overall has become…a bunch of arguing, hot takes & debate. These networks look at ratings (cont) — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) July 23, 2026

However, this is across the board in the landscape of television…..cable news is like this now….even the primetime shows are saturated w/toxic reality shit (hate I was even a part of that sh*t). You want to know why?? Cuz that’s what most folks are watching — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) July 23, 2026

So maybe if you want to change things….change your habits and the networks and streamers will buy into what you’re actually buying.



It’s time to go to rehab!! 😂 — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) July 23, 2026

3. Here’s one for the ages when it comes to playing the long game and being petty.

Back in October 2024, Ryan Clark spoke about Nick Bosa wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat during an episode of his Pivot podcast.

Clearly, Bosa did not forget Clark’s words, because the Niners’ defensive lineman posted on the app formerly known as Twitter for the first time in four years on Thursday to celebrate ESPN cutting ties with Clark.

4. I say this as someone who observes media and not as a Yankees fan: People love to complain about networks airing too many Yankees games. Yet, here are the facts.

Dodgers-Yankees last Sunday drew 3.9 million viewers. It was the second-most watched MLB game this season. The first was a Yankees-Red Sox game on June 28, which drew 4.0 million viewers.

5. Funny stuff here, as usual, from Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley on why he refuses to play pickup basketball:



"No disrespect to anybody playing against a local electrician... But playing against the local electrician or plumber doesn’t have the same ring as, 'Man, there’s Larry Bird over there. There’s Hakeem. There’s Karl… pic.twitter.com/6ENgIAPPt3 — NBABase (@TheNBABase) July 24, 2026

6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina dropped on Thursday morning. This week’s show features an interview with Puck media reporter John Ourand.

Ourand goes in-depth on the ESPN layoffs, explaining why they happened and how they happened. We also discuss the unfortunate situation with Ryan Clark finding out while he was on the air that he was being let go, how the NFL Network factors into all this, why the network parted ways with longtime broadcaster Karl Ravech and much more.

Other topics covered with Ourand include the bidding war for the broadcast rights to the next World Cup in 2030, why the NBA is anxiously waiting for LeBron James to make a free agency decision, Tom Brady’s very busy weekend and the NFL’s negotiations for new broadcast deals.

Following Ourand, Sal Licata from SNY TV and The Sal Licata Show joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, we discuss the World Cup final and the halftime show, a wild story about James Dolan and Madison Square Garden, Fanatics Fest, Larry David’s new HBO show, most buzzed-about New York sports event and more.

You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.

You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 62nd birthday to the best baseball player I’ve ever seen, Barry Bonds. I was in Yankee Stadium for this home run in 2002. It was the farthest blast I’ve ever seen in person.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.