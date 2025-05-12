All Huskers

Nebraska Native, Former International Pro Marissa Kastanek Joins Husker Women's Basketball Staff

Nebraska women's basketball has added a graduate assistant manager in Marissa Kastanek, a Lincoln Southeast grad with a dozen years of professional playing experience.

Former professional basketball player Marissa Kastanek has joined the Nebraska women's basketball staff as a graduate assistant manager.
The Nebraska women's basketball staff just picked up a ton of professional playing experience.

Head coach Amy Williams announced the addition of Marissa Kastanek Monday. Kastanek will serve as a graduate assistant manager for the 2025-26 season.

“Marissa is a home run hire for our program," Williams said. "Our student-athletes can lean into her vast playing experience both collegiately and professionally.  We have seen her utilize her positive, upbeat teaching style while coaching at many of our summer camps. We are excited to add her to our Husker family!”

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Marissa Kastanek (23) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Jasmine Thomas (5).
Jan 23, 2011; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Marissa Kastanek (23) drives against Duke Blue Devils guard Jasmine Thomas (5) during the first half at Reynolds Coliseum. / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images

Kastanek played professionally for 12 years, including time in Poland, the Czech Republic, Sweden, and Puerto Rico. After graduating from Lincoln Southeast in 2009, she played collegiately at NC State from 2009-13.

"I am so excited to announce that I will be a Husker," Kastanek said. "I am so thankful to Coach Williams and the University for allowing me to step in and be a part of something special. I am so excited to share what I have learned over the years with the next generation of players. I could not think of a better place to start the next chapter of my life. Go Big Red!"

A four-year starter at NC State, Kastanek was a first-team All-ACC selection on the court for the Wolfpack after earning honorable-mention All-ACC accolades as both a sophomore and a junior. She was the 2010 ACC Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American while helping the Wolfpack to the 2010 NCAA Tournament. She was also a first-team ACC All-Tournament pick as a junior in 2012, while claiming a second-team ACC All-Tournament selection as a freshman in 2010.

North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Marissa Kastanek (23) shoots over Duke Blue Devils center Allison Vernerey (43).
Mar 2, 2012; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Marissa Kastanek (23) shoots over Duke Blue Devils center Allison Vernerey (43) during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. / Mark Dolejs-Imagn Images

She capped her college career as the HC Kennett Award winner presented annually to NC State's top athlete. She was also the runner-up in the 2013 State Farm 3-Point Championship at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Atlanta.

The 5-9 guard ranks among the top-10 scorers in North Carolina State history, coming in ninth with 1,655 points with 131 starts over 133 games for the Wolfpack, averaging 12.4 points per game over her career. She hit 240 career three-pointers (.359), while connecting on 80.3 percent of her free throws. She added 499 rebounds, 203 assists and 172 steals in her career.

Kastanek's experience also includes representing the United States at the 2011 Pan Am Games as well as competing for the for the Polish National Team.

