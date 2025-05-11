All Huskers

NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Headed to Baton Rouge Regional

The Huskers are the No. 2 seed in a regional hosted by the No. 10 national seed LSU Tigers.

Kaleb Henry

Ava Kuszak celebrates her home run with teammates at home plate.
Ava Kuszak celebrates her home run with teammates at home plate. / Amarillo Mullen

The road to Oklahoma City for Nebraska begins in Baton Rouge.

The NCAA Softball Championship bracket was revealed on Sunday. The Huskers were not selected as a top-16 national seed, meaning there will not be any postseason games in Lincoln.

Nebraska opens against UConn (35-17) on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Huskies won the Big East Conference Tournament with an 18-4 drubbing of Creighton. This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for UConn since 2001.

On the other side of the regional is host and No. 10 national seed LSU (41-14) taking on Southeastern Louisiana (48-14). The Tigers are coming off of a Super Regional in 2024 while the Cowgirls won their second-straight Southland Conference Tournament Championship this season.

Jordy Bahl went 0-4 at the plate, but had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth.
Jordy Bahl went 0-4 at the plate, but had an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fifth. / Amarillo Mullen

The winner of this regional will take on the winner of the Knoxville Regional. That site includes No. 7 national seed Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Miami (OH).

Super Regionals are scheduled for May 22-25 with the Women's College World Series May 29 through June 5/6 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The full bracket can be found at NCAA.com.

The full list of national seeds and hosts is below.

  1. Texas A&M
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Florida
  4. Arkansas
  5. Florida State
  6. Texas
  7. Tennessee
  8. South Carolina
  9. UCLA
  10. LSU
  11. Clemson
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Arizona
  14. Duke
  15. Alabama
  16. Oregon

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Softball