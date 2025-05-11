NCAA Softball Tournament Bracket Revealed; Nebraska Headed to Baton Rouge Regional
The road to Oklahoma City for Nebraska begins in Baton Rouge.
The NCAA Softball Championship bracket was revealed on Sunday. The Huskers were not selected as a top-16 national seed, meaning there will not be any postseason games in Lincoln.
Nebraska opens against UConn (35-17) on Friday at 2 p.m. CDT. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Huskies won the Big East Conference Tournament with an 18-4 drubbing of Creighton. This is the first NCAA Tournament appearance for UConn since 2001.
On the other side of the regional is host and No. 10 national seed LSU (41-14) taking on Southeastern Louisiana (48-14). The Tigers are coming off of a Super Regional in 2024 while the Cowgirls won their second-straight Southland Conference Tournament Championship this season.
The winner of this regional will take on the winner of the Knoxville Regional. That site includes No. 7 national seed Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Miami (OH).
Super Regionals are scheduled for May 22-25 with the Women's College World Series May 29 through June 5/6 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The full bracket can be found at NCAA.com.
The full list of national seeds and hosts is below.
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Arkansas
- Florida State
- Texas
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- UCLA
- LSU
- Clemson
- Texas Tech
- Arizona
- Duke
- Alabama
- Oregon
