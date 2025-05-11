Nebraska Baseball Edged by Michigan in Home Finale
No series sweep or home-finale victory for the Big Red.
Nebraska baseball lost to Michigan Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park, 3-1. The Huskers fall to 26-26 on the year and 13-14 in the Big Ten Conference while the Wolverines improve to 32-19 and 14-13.
NU won the weekend series 2-1.
Michigan never trailed on the day, getting a solo home run in the second inning. Nebraska answered a few innings later with a Joshua Overbeek RBI single to tie the game.
But the Wolverines utilized a bases-loaded bunt to regain the lead in the eighth and stretch it to 3-1 with another solo homer in the ninth.
Jackson Brockett pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Drew Christo dropped to 1-2 on the season after surrendering a run on three hits with a pair of punchouts and a walk in 2.2 innings of work.
Luke Broderick allowed a solo homer and recorded an out, before Grant Cleavinger tallied the final two outs for the NU bullpen.
At the plate, the Huskers notched seven hits to six for the Wolverines. Overbeek led all hitters on the day with three hits.
Nebraska will close out the regular season with a road series at Purdue. All three games will be streamed on B1G+, with Thursday's series-opener set for a 5 p.m. CDT first pitch.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Football Commit Takes 100-Meter Gold at Florida Track & Field Championships
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor is Hopeful to Add Two Elite Tight Ends
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Recruiting Antayvious Ellis
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Peer Recruiting Ahmad Hudson
- Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Targeting a Pair of 2027 Offensive Linemen
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.