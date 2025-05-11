All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Edged by Michigan in Home Finale

The final home game of the regular season for Nebraska went to the visitors from Michigan.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Jackson Brockett delivers against Michigan at Haymarket Park on May 11, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Jackson Brockett delivers against Michigan at Haymarket Park on May 11, 2025.

No series sweep or home-finale victory for the Big Red.

Nebraska baseball lost to Michigan Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park, 3-1. The Huskers fall to 26-26 on the year and 13-14 in the Big Ten Conference while the Wolverines improve to 32-19 and 14-13.

NU won the weekend series 2-1.

Michigan never trailed on the day, getting a solo home run in the second inning. Nebraska answered a few innings later with a Joshua Overbeek RBI single to tie the game.

But the Wolverines utilized a bases-loaded bunt to regain the lead in the eighth and stretch it to 3-1 with another solo homer in the ninth.

Jackson Brockett pitched 5.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Drew Christo dropped to 1-2 on the season after surrendering a run on three hits with a pair of punchouts and a walk in 2.2 innings of work.

Luke Broderick allowed a solo homer and recorded an out, before Grant Cleavinger tallied the final two outs for the NU bullpen.

At the plate, the Huskers notched seven hits to six for the Wolverines. Overbeek led all hitters on the day with three hits.

Nebraska will close out the regular season with a road series at Purdue. All three games will be streamed on B1G+, with Thursday's series-opener set for a 5 p.m. CDT first pitch.

