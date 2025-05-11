Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Recruiting Antayvious Ellis
The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their top 2027 recruiting target, as on May 1 the Huskers garnered the commitment from Trae Taylor out of Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois. Taylor ranks as high as 11th nationally, according to Rivals, and has been a huge help to the Cornhuskers staff since the moment he committed to the program and Coach Matt Rhule.
Taylor has been a huge help in peer recruiting as he has targeted many of the nation's best players at every position, especially the wide receiver position. Taylor has been targeting Antayvious Ellis from Crowley High School in the state of Texas. Ellis ranks as the No. 62 overall prospect, according to Rivals, and has been interested in the Huskers since Taylor's commitment.
Taylor detailed to HuskerMax why he is targeting Ellis.
"Antayvious (Ellis) is just all around a threat at the WR position. He has really good hands and blazing fast speed. With him, a 3-yard slant could turn into a 75-yard touchdown," Taylor said.
Ellis is expected to visit the Cornhuskers early in the month of June as Nebraska looks to make a massive impression early in the recruitment of Ellis.
