All Huskers

Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Explains Why He is Recruiting Antayvious Ellis

Trae Taylor explains why he is targeting Antayvious Ellis

Caleb Sisk

2027 QB commit Trae Taylor prior to a high school game
2027 QB commit Trae Taylor prior to a high school game / Trae Taylor
In this story:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently landed their top 2027 recruiting target, as on May 1 the Huskers garnered the commitment from Trae Taylor out of Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois. Taylor ranks as high as 11th nationally, according to Rivals, and has been a huge help to the Cornhuskers staff since the moment he committed to the program and Coach Matt Rhule.

Taylor has been a huge help in peer recruiting as he has targeted many of the nation's best players at every position, especially the wide receiver position. Taylor has been targeting Antayvious Ellis from Crowley High School in the state of Texas. Ellis ranks as the No. 62 overall prospect, according to Rivals, and has been interested in the Huskers since Taylor's commitment.

Taylor detailed to HuskerMax why he is targeting Ellis.

"Antayvious (Ellis) is just all around a threat at the WR position. He has really good hands and blazing fast speed. With him, a 3-yard slant could turn into a 75-yard touchdown," Taylor said.

Ellis is expected to visit the Cornhuskers early in the month of June as Nebraska looks to make a massive impression early in the recruitment of Ellis.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Recruiting