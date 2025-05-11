Nebraska Football Commit Trae Taylor Hopes to Add Two Elite Tight Ends
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have the chance to do something special with their 2027 recruiting class. This comes following Trae Taylor's commitment to the Cornhuskers on May 1. Taylor is the No. 11 prospect in the country, according to Rivals.
The quarterback commit has been peer recruiting at an elite level with several players in mind, including Zane Rowe. Being recruited as both an edge rusher and a tight end, Taylor believes the four-star talent from Guyer High School in Texas could be very effective in the 12-personnel next to another target of his down the road.
"Zane is just all around a football player on both sides of the ball. He is big, thick, strong, and can move for his size. Imagine Zane and Ahmad (Hudson) on the field at the same time in 12-personnel. Sounds unstoppable to me," Taylor stated to HuskerMax.
Taylor is looking to improve the 2027 class just as much as the coaches as his commitment has already started to spark recruitments from across the country. This begs the question that many fans will ask: "Who doesn't want to play football at the next level with Trae Taylor?"
