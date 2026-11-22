Butler isn’t the same basketball team since Brad Stevens left and those Final Fours went with him. Nebraska plays the Bulldogs on Sunday in Chicago and it won’t be the Bulldogs of days gone by.

Under Stevens, now the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Butler went to the national championship game in 2010 and 2011. The Big East member hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018, and haven’t had a winning season since 2024. Stevens left Butler to join the Celtics in 2013.

Brad Stevens took Butler to two Final Fours, where the Bulldogs lost in the championship game both times. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska is 5-0 against non-league opponents and looks as impressive as last season’s 28-7 team that went to the Sweet 16. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s team is back at it with the sweet shooting, strong defense and contributions off the bench.

The Huskers’ returning nucleus of Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Cale Jacobsen has been outstanding. Sandfort leads the Huskers in scoring (21.2 points per game) and is tied for the team-lead in rebounding at 5 per game.

Frager has developed into a second scoring threat from the outside, helping take pressure off Sandfort. Frager averages 14.8 points per game. Damon Wilkinson averages 12 points per game. Jacobsen averages 9.8 points per game, and Boden Kapke averages 9 points per game.

The Huskers are showing to be a balanced offensive team, with points coming from more than just Sandfort.

Playing in Chicago gives the Huskers another neutral-site atmosphere — although we suspect Husker fans will take over the arena — plus the Windy City is a fertile recruiting area.

Nebraska vs. Butler

When: Sunday, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago

Records: Nebraska 5-0; Butler 4-2

Ranking: Nebraska is 24th in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: FS1

Nebraska-Butler analysis

Comparative scores don’t always guarantee an outcome. That said, the Huskers took apart undefeated Boise State, 102-75, on Nov. 15, at a neutral site. Butler got trounced by Boise State, 100-81, on Nov. 8.

Hmmmm. Do the math. It works in Nebraska’s favor.

Matchups aren’t reflected in final scores, although on paper this doesn’t look like the best possible outcome for Butler. But hot shooting, turnovers, poor matchups, cold shooting — and any number of factors go into determining the winner of a basketball game.

Nebraska is shooting 53.5 percent from the field while holding opponents to 35.7 percent shooting. These numbers likely will change once Big Ten play begins on Dec. 2. The Huskers will face better teams, which means better players, better defenders and better shooters and schemes.

Nebraska moved up to 11 the other day in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Butler is ranked 92. That doesn’t sound like the best news, either, for Butler.

Southern at Nebraska

When: Wednesday, 4 p.m. CT

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Records: Nebraska 5-0; Southern 1-5

Ranking: Nebraska is 24th in the AP Top 25 Poll

TV: Big Ten Network

Southern-Nebraska analysis

Four of Southern’s five losses have been to power-conference teams — SMU, TCU, Iowa State and Minnesota. The Jaguars lost at Minnesota, 91-61.

Southern’s win was over Louisiana Christian, 100-58, so we’re not sure how much analysis there is to glean from that result.

Southern is ranked 303 in ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index. Nebraska is 11.

Getting drubbed by Minnesota might provide the best insight into this game.

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