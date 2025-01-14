All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball's Allison Weidner Suffers Another Season-Ending Injury

Allison Weidner has suffered the third season-ending injury of her career.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska guard Allison Weidner shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025.
Nebraska guard Allison Weidner shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
We now know the extent of Allison Weidner's injury.

The talented Husker guard did not make the trip to Piscataway Sunday to face Rutgers. The Husker Radio Radio noted that Weidner was hurt in practice Saturday.

According the Nebraska women's basketball notes for the upcoming game at Iowa, Weidner is out for the season.

Allison Weidner (3) saw 24 minutes of playing time in her return to the court.
Allison Weidner (3) saw 24 minutes of playing time in her return to the court. / Amarillo Mullen

This is the third consecutive season to get cut short for the Humphrey, Neb., native. She played in 15 of Nebraska's 16 games this seasons and scored a season-high 11 points with six assists in Nebraska's 85-80 upset of Michigan State.

As a sophomore during the 2022-23 season, Weidner averaged 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds through 13 games as a starter for the Huskers, before suffering a left leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Nebraska’s triple-overtime victory over Kansas a few days before Christmas. She was on track to return to the Big Red before the 2023-24 season but suffered a right leg injury during an October practice.

Nebraska basketball guard Allison Weidner (3) shoots the ball against Southern.
Nebraska basketball guard Allison Weidner (3) shoots the ball against Southern. / Nebraska Athletics

Weidner had missed 55 consecutive regular-season games before returning to action this season. In 61 career games with 25 starts, Weidner has averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

