Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Among Top Pitchers to Watch in D1Softball’s Preseason Rankings
The preseason recognition continues to roll in for Nebraska softball's Jordy Bahl as D1Softball named her the No. 2 Pitcher to Watch this spring.
This honor marks her fourth preseason recognition, following her ranking as D1 Softball’s No. 2 Player to Watch, a spot on Softball America's First-Team All-American list, and being named the organization’s No. 9 Player to Watch.
Bahl enters her second season with the Huskers after a season-ending injury cut short her 2024 campaign in the team’s opening game. Before joining Nebraska, the junior played for Oklahoma, where she earned two NFCA First-Team All-America honors and was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year twice.
The Papillion, Neb., native was also recognized as the 2022 National Freshman of the Year. Bahl boasts a career ERA of 1.06 and a .350 batting average.
In the 2023 Women's College World Series, Bahl pitched a remarkable 24.2 scoreless innings over five games, helping lead her team to the national title. Her standout performance earned her the WCWS Most Outstanding Player award, in addition to her second First-Team All-America selection.
Bahl sent shockwaves through the softball world when she announced her intent to transfer home after the 2023 championship celebration. She cited homesickness as a factor in her decision.
"Nothing will compare to what this year and this team have been," Bahl said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "That is why this is such a bittersweet thing to do. I have decided to return home and play the game I love, closer to the things that have made me who I am and that have always been more important to me than this game.
"I am excited to return home and be Jordy Bahl the softball player, but more importantly the person."
Since coming home, Bahl has gotten engaged to Husker baseball pitcher Trey Frahm and appeared in a political ad alongside other female student-athletes from NU.
Jordy Bahl's Preseason Honors
- D1 Softball No. 2 Player to Watch
- D1 Softball No. 2 Pitcher to Watch
- Softball America First-Team All-American
- Softball America No. 9 Player to Watch
