Nebraska's Nessa McMillen Named Freshman to Watch by Softball America
Nebraska softball's Nessa McMillen was named a Freshman to Watch by Softball America on Tuesday.
McMillen, a Blair, Neb., native, was a four-time Class B All-State and All-Conference selection at Blair High School.
Listed as an outfielder and utility player for the Huskers, McMillen starred as an infielder for the Bears. She hit above .400 each year at Blair, including an impressive .538 as a senior. Last year, she notched a school-record 63 runs, 59 RBIs, 57 hits and 13 home runs.
As a junior, she hit .451 with 14 doubles, 40 runs scored, and 38 RBI and helped lead Blair High to a third-place finish at the state tournament.
As a freshman, McMillen earned Blair’s offensive MVP and honorable-mention all-state honors. She posted a .419 batting average, recording 39 hits, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 RBIs, and eight stolen bases, leading the team in every category.
In her sophomore year, she was named both Blair's offensive and defensive MVP and received second-team all-state recognition. McMillen tied the Nebraska all-class record with three home runs in a game against Norris while finishing the season with a .469 average, 45 hits, 15 doubles, five home runs, and 38 RBIs, leading Blair in each of those stats.
The utility player chose Nebraska over several schools including Iowa State, North Texas, Texas A&M, and Creighton University for several reasons, not just because it is an hour from home.
“What stood out to me about Nebraska was their engineering buildings,” she said in an interview with ExtraInning Softball in 2023. “They are currently building a $120 million project for a new building. They have a great education system at Nebraska and the softball team is very focused on success in the classroom.”
McMillen also competed in club softball with the Kansas City Aces, contributing to the team's runner-up finish at the 2023 Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series.
Softball America's list identified 170 freshmen who are poised to make an immediate impact in the 2025 season. This list, based on insights from coaches and independent player evaluations, features athletes from over 70 schools. Nearly every Power Four program is represented, with at least one student-athlete earning a spot.
McMillen is the lone representative from Nebraska.
