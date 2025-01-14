Three Huskers Named Academic All-America; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Company
Nebraska volleyball's success has continued into 2025.
The Huskers had three players earn College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-America honors. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.
Bergen Reilly and Lexi Rodriguez were named to the CSC Academic All-America first team, and Merritt Beason was selected to second team.
Nebraska's total increased to 43 Academic All-America awards, the most of any volleyball program in NCAA history. The University of Nebraska has produced 365 NCAA Division I Academic All-Americans across all sports.
This is the first time since 2008 that the Nebraska volleyball program has had three Academic All-Americans in one season, as well as two student-athletes among the seven on the first team. Nebraska's three honorees were followed by Creighton's two. No other Division I school had multiple honorees.
Rodriguez earned her third career Academic All-America honor and second straight first-team accolade. The senior libero recorded a 3.65 undergraduate GPA and 4.00 graduate GPA pursuing a master's in integrated media communication. She joins Sarah Pavan, Laura Pilakowski, Janet Kruse and Virginia Stahr as the only three-time Academic All-Americans in Nebraska volleyball history. Rodriguez was a four-time AVCA All-American for the Huskers and finished her career as Nebraska's career leader in digs with 1,897.
This is the first Academic All-America honor for both Reilly and Beason.
Reilly, a two-time AVCA All-American and two-time Big Ten Setter of the Year, carries a 3.81 GPA, majoring in business and law. Beason, who finished her two-year Husker career with All-Big Ten First Team honors both years and AVCA All-America First Team accolades in 2023, posted a 3.57 undergraduate GPA and a 4.00 graduate GPA, pursuing a master's in applied science
