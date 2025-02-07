All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award

The Husker senior is among the best centers in the nation.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025.
Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
Alexis Markowski is being recognized as one of the top centers in the nation.

The Nebraska women's basketball senior was named one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award by the Basketball Hall of Fame's Naismith Starting 5 committee on Friday. is leading Nebraska in both scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (7.7 rpg) through 23 games as a starter for the 16-7 Huskers this season.

Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025.
Nebraska center/forward Alexis Markowski shoots the ball against Michigan State at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 8, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The Lincoln, Neb. native is a three-time All-Big Ten center and three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate. She has scored 1,704 points and 1,134 rebounds, ranking second all-time at Nebraska in rebounding and 11th in scoring.

Markowski is also the program record holder with 48 double-doubles, including eight this season.

Among finalists for the 2025 Lisa Leslie Award, only seventh-year Kansas State center Ayoka Lee has more career points, rebounds and double-doubles than Markowski. 

Nebraska center Alexis Markowski shoots against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 6, 2025.
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski shoots against Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 6, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Fans can support their favorite players in the remaining rounds by participating in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, starting today at hoophallawards.com.

The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the final selection process for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award.

The final five candidates for the award will be released to the public the week of March 4.

Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award Finalists

  • Lauren Betts, UCLA
  • Alexis Markowski, Nebraska
  • Rayah Marshall, USC
  • Audi Crooks, Iowa State
  • Ayoka Lee, Kansas State
  • Sedona Prince, TCU
  • Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
  • Clara Strack, Kentucky
  • Taylor Jones, Texas
  • Brooklyn Meyer, South Dakota State

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

