Top 15 Highlights from Nebraska’s 2024 Football Season (6-10)

The Nebraska football team finished 7-6, securing bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016 and winning a bowl game for the first time since 2015. While the second half of the season included some disappointing losses in ways Husker fans have become all too accustomed to seeing, this past season represents progress for Matt Rhule. With a busy offseason already in full swing, it’s a good time to look back at some of the top moments from the year that was. Yesterday we examined highlights 11-15 from the 2024 season; today we’ll take a look at 6-10.
10. Taking Ohio State to the Wire. Nebraska went into Columbus one week after a 56-7 loss to Indiana and went toe to toe with then #4 Ohio State for four quarters, eventually losing 21-17. I’ll be honest - I did not expect Nebraska to beat the Buckeyes. Coming off the bad loss to Indiana, I was hoping to at least see the Big Red put up a fight and make a game of it. The Huskers did more than that. They battled their hearts out. They had a 4th quarter lead, and even after relinquishing it, had the ball with a chance to win in the final minutes. It still qualifies as a gut punch loss, and there are no moral victories. There were numerous ways Nebraska could have won that game. Maybe just one fewer mistake, or one more big play, and they finally get over the hump in a big game against a highly ranked opponent. BUT - if I’m being totally honest, I was concerned they might get blown out for a second week in a row and the season would run the risk of derailing. The Huskers came out and fought, they didn’t quit when things started poorly, and they hung with Ohio State blow-for-blow. That’s a huge credit to Coach Rhule and the staff. What you hope to see in 2025 is the type of effort the team showed in Columbus on a consistent basis.
9. Emergence of Freshman Contributors. Jacorey Barney. Carter Nelson. Vincent Shavers. Keona Davis. Gunnar Gottula. Rahmir Stewart. Willis McGahee IV. Donovan Jones. These are just some of the freshmen who made a meaningful impact during the 2024 season. By the time the Huskers were playing in the Pinstripe Bowl, there were 20 true freshmen or redshirt freshmen on Nebraska’s depth chart. To me, this speaks to two things: 1) Matt Rhule’s coaching staff’s ability to identify talented recruits who can come into the program and contribute right away, and 2) the staff’s willingness to let talented players play. As Rhule goes about trying to build a consistent winner at Nebraska, the experience these young guys got in 2024 will be invaluable in future years. There is no substitute for live game reps. What’s more, it’s extremely useful to be able to show future recruits that if they come to Nebraska, work hard, and are good enough to get on the field, they’re going to play. In my opinion, the emerging youth movement will be one of the most fascinating story lines of 2025.
8. Dylan’s debut. After a full eight months of offseason obsessing over the new look Nebraska offense, led by all world Husker legacy Dylan Raiola, Memorial Stadium was bursting at the seams to see his debut in the home opener against UTEP. He didn’t disappoint. On the opening drive, Raiola completed five of seven passes, and with beautiful back-to-back throws, turned a 2nd-and-30 into 3rd-and-11, and 3rd-and-11 into a 1st down. He led the team to a touchdown on that drive, and was 19-for-27 on the day for 238 yards and two touchdowns. There was something very special about that first game. To see him command the offense and live up to expectations felt like a combination of exhilaration and relief for Husker fans. It was confirmation that he really is the real deal, and it led Big Red imaginations to run wild about what’s possible, now and into the future, with Raiola at the helm. While he certainly had the occasional true freshman moment throughout the course of the 2024 season, it was an overall excellent first season for Raiola at Nebraska, and Husker fans already can’t wait to see what’s in store next fall.
7. Dana Holgorsen’s Arrival. By bringing in Dana Holgorsen to take over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator with three games left in the 2024 season, head coach Matt Rhule showed he’ll do whatever it takes to build a winner in Lincoln. After a solid start to the season, the Husker offense started to sputter during conference play, similar to what we saw in 2023. At the time of Holgorsen’s hiring, the Huskers ranked 99th nationally in scoring offense, 96th in total offense, 101st in rushing offense, and 66th in passing offense. Nebraska’s offense was averaging 22.3 points per game at the time, good for 96th nationally. As I wrote at the time, “There’s not enough improvement to be found, and the ineptitude on offense has cost Nebraska multiple games at this point in the Rhule era.” Rhule went big by bringing in one of the best offensive minds in the country, and allowing him to take over play calling duties nine games into the season. With minimal time to learn the playbook and personnel, Holgorsen immediately improved the offensive operation, with the 44 point outburst against Wisconsin being the highlight. The Huskers finally got back to (and won) a bowl game, and you have to wonder whether or not that happens without Holgorsen. Now that he’ll have an entire offseason to upgrade his side of the ball, Husker fans can’t wait to see how big of a leap the offense can take in 2025.
6. This Year’s Senior Class. There was just something special about this year’s seniors. Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher didn’t just anchor the defensive line; they were the heart and soul of the entire team. John Bullock represented just the latest great walk-on story at Nebraska, and he personified what it means to be a Husker. Rahmir’s Johnson’s persistence, after battling multiple injuries over the course of his career, and having to deal with the death of his mother during the 2024 season, was an inspiration. Seeing him go out on a high note–rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown, including the game-clinching run on 4th down to seal the victory for Nebraska late in the game–was one of the highlights of the season. Isaac Gifford, Bryce Benhart, Jahmal Banks, and so many other seniors contributed throughout the season, up to and including the bowl game. Especially for the seniors who have been at Nebraska their entire careers, it’s likely been more of a roller coaster ride than they ever could have expected. The Huskers were one win away from bowl eligibility in 2019, turned down an opportunity for a bowl game in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, saw Scott Frost get fired three games into the 2022 season, and were once again one win away from bowl eligibility in 2023. They finally got their bowl game, and they made it count. In the years to come, hopefully we look back on this group as the group that served as the foundation of something much bigger; the springboard that led to a new era of greatness for Nebraska football. No matter what happens, this was a special group that deserves the gratitude of all of Husker Nation.
Author’s Note: Longtime play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe revealed in April that he was being treated for pancreatic cancer. Many Husker fans got more of a glimpse into Greg’s battle when Tom Rinaldi interviewed him before the Rutgers game. Sharpe said his goal in April was to make it long enough to call the first Nebraska game on August 31. He accomplished that and much more during the course of the season. The outpouring of love and support from Husker Nation and opposing teams alike was outstanding throughout the year. As I wrote in October, “It’s heartening to see the level of support he has received, both from Husker Nation and beyond. It’s a reminder of how Nebraska football is more than just a game; it’s part of who we are as a people, one great Big Red family.” When I did my top ten highlights for the first half of the season, support for Greg Sharpe was #1. For the year-end highlights, I’m going to place this right up front each day we post (we’re posting five at a time). Please keep Greg and his family in your prayers as he continues his battle.
