Nebraska Athletics Announces Partnership with Aramark for Game-Day Concessions

The arrangement will bring facility improvements and alcohol sales but is also expected to keep "local fan favorites."

Kaleb Henry

Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium / Nebraska Athletics
Husker fans will officially see new concessions setups at games in 2025.

Nebraska Athletics and Aramark Sports + Entertainment today announced a new multiyear partnership to manage all game-day food and beverage services. This includes concessions and premium spaces at Memorial Stadium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and other university-operated athletic venues.

Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park are not university-operated venues.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers warm up before the match against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Husker volleyball team warms up before a 2024 match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Aramark is a food and beverage provider at more than 60 stadiums, arenas and sports facilities across North America. Nebraska is the company's fourth Big Ten Conference client, adding to Iowa, Minnesota and Washington.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Athletics as we grow our presence in the Big Ten and throughout the NCAA," said Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark. "College sports fans are incredibly dedicated, and we take immense pride in delivering unforgettable food and beverage experiences through our fan-first philosophy. We eagerly anticipate welcoming Cornhuskers fans and showcasing our hospitality on every game day."

The change, which was approved recently by the university's Board of Regents, is expected to increase concessions offerings and speed of service. The latter saw improvements this past fall with the change to cashless concessions. The announcement said concessions would continue to include "local fan favorites," which likely means Valentino's, Runza, and Fairbury's hot dogs.

Valentino's pizza at Memorial Stadium
Valentino's pizza at Memorial Stadium / Valentino's via Instagram

As part of the partnership, major stadium renovations are planned for Nebraska Athletics’ football facilities in the coming years, which Aramark will play a key role in developing.

Aramark is "an industry leader in the food and beverage services space," said Troy Dannen, director of athletics at Nebraska. "As we continually strive to provide the best fan experience possible at all of our venues, Aramark will have a great impact in making our concessions operations more efficient and providing fans with additional offerings.

"Additionally, Aramark has successfully assisted with the implementation of alcohol sales in several college stadiums in recent years, and their expertise in that area will be critical as we add alcohol sales in all of our venues beginning with the 2025 season."

The crowd at Nebraska football's Big Red Preview practice on Aug. 3, 2024, in Memorial Stadium.
The crowd at Nebraska football's Big Red Preview practice on Aug. 3, 2024, in Memorial Stadium. / Tad Stryker

Alcohol has been sold at Nebraska home events for a couple of years for different venues, including basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena and baseball at Haymarket Park. The stadium improvements and new provider will be bringing this added amenity to more Husker home games.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

