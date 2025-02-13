Nebraska Athletics Announces Partnership with Aramark for Game-Day Concessions
Husker fans will officially see new concessions setups at games in 2025.
Nebraska Athletics and Aramark Sports + Entertainment today announced a new multiyear partnership to manage all game-day food and beverage services. This includes concessions and premium spaces at Memorial Stadium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and other university-operated athletic venues.
Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park are not university-operated venues.
Aramark is a food and beverage provider at more than 60 stadiums, arenas and sports facilities across North America. Nebraska is the company's fourth Big Ten Conference client, adding to Iowa, Minnesota and Washington.
"We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Athletics as we grow our presence in the Big Ten and throughout the NCAA," said Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark. "College sports fans are incredibly dedicated, and we take immense pride in delivering unforgettable food and beverage experiences through our fan-first philosophy. We eagerly anticipate welcoming Cornhuskers fans and showcasing our hospitality on every game day."
The change, which was approved recently by the university's Board of Regents, is expected to increase concessions offerings and speed of service. The latter saw improvements this past fall with the change to cashless concessions. The announcement said concessions would continue to include "local fan favorites," which likely means Valentino's, Runza, and Fairbury's hot dogs.
As part of the partnership, major stadium renovations are planned for Nebraska Athletics’ football facilities in the coming years, which Aramark will play a key role in developing.
Aramark is "an industry leader in the food and beverage services space," said Troy Dannen, director of athletics at Nebraska. "As we continually strive to provide the best fan experience possible at all of our venues, Aramark will have a great impact in making our concessions operations more efficient and providing fans with additional offerings.
"Additionally, Aramark has successfully assisted with the implementation of alcohol sales in several college stadiums in recent years, and their expertise in that area will be critical as we add alcohol sales in all of our venues beginning with the 2025 season."
Alcohol has been sold at Nebraska home events for a couple of years for different venues, including basketball at Pinnacle Bank Arena and baseball at Haymarket Park. The stadium improvements and new provider will be bringing this added amenity to more Husker home games.
