Four Nebraska Football Players Invited to NFL Combine; Nash Hutmacher Snubbed
Four Nebraska football players will represent the Cornhuskers in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of the month.
The National Football League announced its list of participants for the 2025 NFL Combine on Thursday morning, listing four Nebraska NFL draft hopefuls while also excluding a notable Blackshirt. Defensive lineman Ty Robinson, tight end Thomas Fidone, wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, and defensive back Tommi Hill will meet in Indianapolis after accepting their invites to the annual event, set to begin on Feb. 27 and run through March 2.
Fellow defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher was left off the invite list despite participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier in January. Robinson, Fidone, and Hill all competed in the Reese's Senior Bowl last month, while Neyor mulled a return to college football after also receiving an invite to the Senior Bowl. The receiver eventually competed in the East-West Shrine Game along with Hutmacher.
The NFL Scouting Combine is an annual event run by the National Football League to aid its franchises in evaluating draft-eligible players. The event includes on-field testing with skill-based position group work as well as individual meetings with NFL teams. Some players will be selected to speak with the media as well.
Nebraska went without an NFL draft selection in the 2024 NFL draft and did not have a participant in the scouting combine last season. The four invites this season are the most since the 2022 NFL draft process when Cam Jurgens, Austin Allen, Cam Taylor-Britt, and JoJo Domann all participated in the "underwear Olympics" in Indianapolis. All four of the 2022 Huskers showcased ability to join NFL rosters at some point in their career, while Jurgens just recently claimed a Super Bowl championship for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Fidone was a Mackey Award watch list selection as a junior entering his fourth season in Lincoln as he appeared in all 13 games and made nine starts. He finished with a career high 36 receptions for 373 yards and caught multiple passes in 10 of his 13 games. He had a strong appearance in Mobile, Ala. in January as part of the Senior Bowl.
Robinson was a key-piece of Tony White's defense as a two-year Blackshirt under the former defensive coordinator. He started all 13 games his senior year at Nebraska and had a career-record 60 games played. He also set career highs with 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four pass breakups along with a blocked field goal and safety. He is the highest rated Husker on current draft board, being named a "first or second round" potential by coach Matt Rhule.
Hill battled injuries in his final campaign in Lincoln, but was a solid addition to the defense with seven game appearanaces and five starts. He would end his senior year with 21 tackles, a half tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and the memorable pick-six during the Colorado contest.
Neyor finished his senior season in Nebraska as a transfer out of Texas after beginning his career at Wyoming. The receiver ended his final year in college with 34 catches appearing in 12 games with nine starts. He led Nebraska with five touchdown catches.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will begin on Feb. 27 and will be televised on the NFL Network and NFL+ app. The 2025 NFL draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisc. with the first round selections opening on April 24. A Nebraska "pro day" has not yet been set for other Husker alums aiming to continue their football careers.
