Nebrasketball Stays Perfect, Pulls Away from Northwestern
No trap game in Chicago for Nebrasketball.
The No. 8 Nebraska men's basketball team topped Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday, 77-58, to stay undefeated. The Huskers improved to 18-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Wildcats fell to 8-10 and 0-7.
Nebrasketball's nation-leading win streak is now up to a 22 games.
The first half saw seven lead changes before Nebraska started to take control. After a Braden Frager layup, Pryce Sandfort completed a four-point play on both sides of the under-8 media timeout to put the Huskers up five, which is where they would be at halftime.
Out of the break, Northwestern hit a three-pointer to open the scoring before Nebraska posted a 7-0 run. The lead hit double figures with 15:44 in the game and grew to nearly 20 points on multiple occasions.
Nebraska shot 50.9% for the game, including 11-of-26 on three-pointers. Northwestern made 42.6% of its shots, making 5-of-14 from deep.
After the pair hit seven three-pointers each against Oregon, Frager and Sandfort combined to make seven against Northwestern. The duo combined for 42 points, with Sandfort scoring 22 points and making five triples.
The leading scorer in the nation, Nick Martinelli tallied 22 points against the Huskers. He shot 9-for-20 and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Nebraska returns home to host Washington on Wednesday. Tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69
- Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77
- Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55
- Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
