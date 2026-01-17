Nebrasketball Stays Perfect, Pulls Away from Northwestern

No trap game in Chicago for Nebrasketball.

The No. 8 Nebraska men's basketball team topped Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday, 77-58, to stay undefeated. The Huskers improved to 18-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Wildcats fell to 8-10 and 0-7.

Nebrasketball's nation-leading win streak is now up to a 22 games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg gestures to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The first half saw seven lead changes before Nebraska started to take control. After a Braden Frager layup, Pryce Sandfort completed a four-point play on both sides of the under-8 media timeout to put the Huskers up five, which is where they would be at halftime.

Out of the break, Northwestern hit a three-pointer to open the scoring before Nebraska posted a 7-0 run. The lead hit double figures with 15:44 in the game and grew to nearly 20 points on multiple occasions.

Nebraska shot 50.9% for the game, including 11-of-26 on three-pointers. Northwestern made 42.6% of its shots, making 5-of-14 from deep.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort shoots a three-point basket on Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton. | David Banks-Imagn Images

After the pair hit seven three-pointers each against Oregon, Frager and Sandfort combined to make seven against Northwestern. The duo combined for 42 points, with Sandfort scoring 22 points and making five triples.

The leading scorer in the nation, Nick Martinelli tallied 22 points against the Huskers. He shot 9-for-20 and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Nebraska returns home to host Washington on Wednesday. Tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 8 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.

