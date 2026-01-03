Nebrasketball Stuns Sparty, Moves to 14-0
In this story:
LINCOLN—If there were still doubters, Nebrasketball just proved that they are legit.
The No. 13 Huskers earned a court-storming home victory on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, beating the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans, 58-56. NU improves to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play, while MSU falls to 12-2 and 2-1 in the league.
A wire-to-wire tight game saw neither side hold a double-digit lead. The first half alone featured eight ties and seven lead changes.
In the midst of the first 20 minutes, Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort was struck with foul trouble. He ended up playing just six minutes before halftime, scoring five points. The teams were tied 33-33 at the break.
About five minutes into the second half, Nebraska appeared poised to take control.
Trailing by one point, Sandfort drilled a three-pointer to grab the lead. That was followed by a Cale Jacobsen free throw and threes from Sandfort and Braden Frager.
But Frager was called for a technical foul after his make, sparking a Spartan run. Michigan State made six straight free throws as part of a 12-3 run to tie the game. A Sam Hoiberg layup was followed by five straight for MSU, putting the visitors up by three points with 4:41 to play.
Michigan State would not make a shot the rest of the way.
Hoiberg made a pair of free throws before Rienk Mast tied the game with his 1-for-2 trip to the line. Mast then drilled a three-pointer with 1:58 to play.
Michigan State had chances to tie or take the lead in the closing minutes. Multiple offensive rebounds turned into a 1-for-2 free throw visit. Then, with less than a second left, Sandfort was called for his fifth foul, and Spartan center Carson Cooper was sent to the line for two free throws.
The first attempt failed. On the ensuing intentional miss, the ball was knocked out of bounds and given to Nebraska, which would lead to a long inbounds play to run out the clock.
Nebraska shot 31.6% in the game, including 13-of-37 on three-pointers. Michigan State made 34.0% of its shots, tallying 10-of-28 from deep.
The Spartans were forced into a season-high 19 turnovers on the night. The Huskers committed just eight, with only two coming in the second half.
Mast scored a game-high 19 points, adding a team-high seven rebounds. Despite playing only 21 minutes, Sandfort scored 13 points. Jamarques Lawrence also reached double figures with 12 points.
Nebraska goes on the road on Monday to face Ohio State. Tip from Columbus is set for 5:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule
- Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89
- Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50
- Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66
- Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50
- Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)
- Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)
- Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73
- Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63
- Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50
- Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60
- Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80
- Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55
- Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55
- Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56
- Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1
- Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN
- Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1
- Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock
- Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
- Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1
- Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN
- Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN
- Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN
- March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1
- March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX
- March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.Follow iKalebHenry