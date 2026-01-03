Nebrasketball Stuns Sparty, Moves to 14-0

LINCOLN—If there were still doubters, Nebrasketball just proved that they are legit.

The No. 13 Huskers earned a court-storming home victory on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, beating the No. 9 Michigan State Spartans, 58-56. NU improves to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in Big Ten Conference play, while MSU falls to 12-2 and 2-1 in the league.

Nothing to do.



But win. pic.twitter.com/VsLDSeBjEM — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 3, 2026

A wire-to-wire tight game saw neither side hold a double-digit lead. The first half alone featured eight ties and seven lead changes.

In the midst of the first 20 minutes, Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort was struck with foul trouble. He ended up playing just six minutes before halftime, scoring five points. The teams were tied 33-33 at the break.

About five minutes into the second half, Nebraska appeared poised to take control.

Trailing by one point, Sandfort drilled a three-pointer to grab the lead. That was followed by a Cale Jacobsen free throw and threes from Sandfort and Braden Frager.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jamarques Lawrence shoots a free throw against the Michigan State Spartans. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

But Frager was called for a technical foul after his make, sparking a Spartan run. Michigan State made six straight free throws as part of a 12-3 run to tie the game. A Sam Hoiberg layup was followed by five straight for MSU, putting the visitors up by three points with 4:41 to play.

Michigan State would not make a shot the rest of the way.

Hoiberg made a pair of free throws before Rienk Mast tied the game with his 1-for-2 trip to the line. Mast then drilled a three-pointer with 1:58 to play.

Michigan State had chances to tie or take the lead in the closing minutes. Multiple offensive rebounds turned into a 1-for-2 free throw visit. Then, with less than a second left, Sandfort was called for his fifth foul, and Spartan center Carson Cooper was sent to the line for two free throws.

The first attempt failed. On the ensuing intentional miss, the ball was knocked out of bounds and given to Nebraska, which would lead to a long inbounds play to run out the clock.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska shot 31.6% in the game, including 13-of-37 on three-pointers. Michigan State made 34.0% of its shots, tallying 10-of-28 from deep.

The Spartans were forced into a season-high 19 turnovers on the night. The Huskers committed just eight, with only two coming in the second half.

Mast scored a game-high 19 points, adding a team-high seven rebounds. Despite playing only 21 minutes, Sandfort scored 13 points. Jamarques Lawrence also reached double figures with 12 points.

Nebraska goes on the road on Monday to face Ohio State. Tip from Columbus is set for 5:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on FS1.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Ohio State 5:30 p.m. FS1

Jan. 10 Indiana 11 a.m. BTN

Jan. 13 Oregon 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 17 Northwestern 3 p.m. BTN

Jan. 21 Washington 8 p.m. BTN

Jan. 24 Minnesota 11 a.m. FS1

Jan. 27 Michigan 6 p.m. Peacock

Feb. 1 Illinois 3 p.m. FS1

Feb. 7 Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Feb. 10 Purdue 6 p.m. FS1

Feb. 14 Northwestern Noon BTN

Feb. 17 Iowa 8 p.m. BTN

Feb. 21 Penn State 1 p.m. BTN

Feb. 25 Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.