The Stretch Big: Tate Frazier on College Basketball Teams to Watch
Jacob Bigelow is joined by Tate Frazier from The Ringer's "One Shining Podcast" to discuss some big picture college basketball storylines as the new season gets closer with each day as we are now in the heart of secret scrimmage season.
Topics discussed include Evan Miyakawa's online beef with Dan Hurley and UConn, college sports needing characters, Indiana's impending make or break season, Purdue in year one of the post Zach Edey Era, Dusty May at Michigan, as well as some other teams and players to watch in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC. Would have loved to include the Big East, but we were pressed for time.
