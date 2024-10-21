All Huskers

The Stretch Big: Tate Frazier on College Basketball Teams to Watch

Jacob Bigelow is joined by Tate Frazier from The Ringer's "One Shining Podcast" to discuss some big picture college basketball storylines as the new season gets closer with each day as we are now in the heart of secret scrimmage season.

Jacob Bigelow

Tate Frazier from "One Shining Podcast"
Tate Frazier from "One Shining Podcast"
Topics discussed include Evan Miyakawa's online beef with Dan Hurley and UConn, college sports needing characters, Indiana's impending make or break season, Purdue in year one of the post Zach Edey Era, Dusty May at Michigan, as well as some other teams and players to watch in the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC. Would have loved to include the Big East, but we were pressed for time.

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

