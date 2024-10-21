Nebraska Football Bowl Projections After Blowout Loss to Indiana
Heading into the matchup with Indiana, Nebraska was looking to make a statement and also improve their postseason potential.
A win over the Hoosiers would have moved Nebraska firmly into the top 25 and likely up the bowl game ladder into a more favorable matchup and desirable destination. But instead, the Huskers were destroyed in a 56–7 beatdown. That result ends any conversations for Nebraska as a ranked team at the moment and also puts a pause on any bowl game momentum.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have once again updated their bowl projections after Week 8. This time, they agree on where Nebraska will be playing its postseason football.
They both have the Huskers facing off against Duke in Charlotte for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. While it is not the most high-profile bowl game that Nebraska could play, it would still be a solid matchup against a worthy opponent in the Blue Devils. Duke is 6-1 after defeating Florida State 23–16. The Blue Devils took advantage of a struggling Seminoles team that is now 1–6 on the year.
If Nebraska wants to play in a bowl game in Florida, the Huskers are going to have to start picking up wins against teams that they are not favored against. They have a daunting task ahead of them this week when they face off against No. 4 Ohio State in Colombus. No one will be picking Nebraska to win that game, giving the Huskers an opportunity for a season-defining upset.
If Nebraska can close the season on a strong note, the Huskers could still find themselves in warmer weather for the postseason. If not, they will have to settle for chilly Charlotte and hope to give Matt Rhule a mayonnaise bath.
