2024 Nebraska Football Redshirt Tracker
This is an unofficial tabulation of games played by Nebraska players in 2024, based on the participation reports within official game stats.
NCAA rules allow a player to maintain his redshirt if he plays in no more than four regular-season games. Starting in the 2024 season, bowl games, conference championships and playoff games do not count against a player’s four games.
Unless noted, all players listed are true freshmen in 2024. If a player is not listed, assume that he has already utilized his redshirt season. Some of these players are injured and are done for the season.
Redshirt has been burned
(Players who have appeared in more than four games)
- Jacory Barney, Jr.
- Mario Buford
- Keona Davis
- Willis McGahee IV
- Carter Nelson
- Dylan Raiola
- Vincent Shavers Jr.
Appeared in four games
(Players whose redshirts will be burned if they play in another regular-season game)
- Turner Corcoran (Senior)
Appeared in three games
(Players who can play in one more regular-season game and maintain their redshirts)
- Tristan Alvano (Sophomore)
- Amare Sanders
- Larry Tarver Jr.
- Riley Van Poppel (Sophomore)
Appeared in two games
(Players who can play in two more regular-season games and maintain their redshirts)
- David Hoffken
- Donovan Jones
Appeared in one game
(Players who can play in all three remaining regular-season games and maintain their redshirts)
- Rowdy Bauer
- Grant Brix
- Malachi Coleman (Sophomore)
- Landen Davidson
- Nolan Fennessy
- Ian Flynt
- Blye Hill (Sophomore)
- Eric Ingwerson
- Danny King
- Hayes Miller (Sophomore)
- Mekhi Nelson
- Gibson Pyle
- Xander Ruggeroli
- Connor Schutt
- Keelan Smith
- Isaiah McMorris
- Quinn Clark
Have not played
(Players who have yet to appear in a game. They can play in all three remaining regular-season games and maintain their redshirts)
- Caleb Benning
- Thomas D’Onoforio
- Izaac Dickey
- Ethan Duda
- Ryker Evans
- Roger Gradney
- Rex Guthrie
- Dae’vonn Hall
- Kamdyn Koch
- Mac Markway (Sophomore)
- Ashton Murphy
- Jordan Ochoa
- Preston Okafor
- Nico Ottomanelli
- Jake Peters
- Preston Taumua
- Evan Taylor
- Trent Uhlir
- Derek Wacker
