WATCH: Nebraska Football Quarterback Dylan Raiola Postgame; Cornhuskers Top UNI Panthers
Nebraska football quarterback Dylan Raiola met with the media following a 34-3 win over Northern Iowa. The Huskers improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
You can watch the full appearance above. Below is a portion of what Raiola had to say.
On the pass to Jaylen Lloyd
“It was something I didn’t really expect, I turned around and saw a guy, a free runner. Just trusting my technique. I did a little move and Jaylen was open. It was time to make a play, and the play was made. I’m happy for Jaylen that he got that big reception.”
On reaction time and training to respond
“I think Coach (Glenn) Thomas does a good job of emphasizing, get your head around. I had enough time to quickly make a decision of what I wanted to do, and I was just thankful that we got out of it and had a positive play out of it.”
On the second series and the long drive
“They did a great job there, keeping the ball away from us on offense. On the sideline we just kept saying that we had to make it count and put points up when we get the ball back. I felt like we did a good job with that and we’ve cleaned some things up since last week and we saw it show in the game so that’s exciting to see.”
On newcomers scoring the first three touchdowns
“Coach (Marcus) Satterfield was just dialing it up. He knows the strengths of his players, he knows what we’re good at, and he allows us to capitalize on what we’re good at. Everyone knows that their turn can be on any play, so they run their routes, they bust their butts to block, and run their routes full speed. If their number is called, they’re going to expect it because they’re always running full speed. They’re just trained that way and built different.”
