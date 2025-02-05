Carriker Chronicles: Grant Wistrom on John Butler's Defense & More
Also from the former Husker All-American, Dylan Raiola's Year 2 jump, the transfer portal and Matt Rhule's strong offseason
Adam Carriker's one-on-one interview with Grant Wistrom: Grant talks about his journey as a player at Nebraska, then discusses what he sees in John Butler's new defense and what to expect from quarterback Dylan Raiola's improvement next year. Also, he's not a fan of the current structure of the transfer portal or NIL, but says Matt Rhule has had a strong offseason! Finally, get a unique behind-the-scenes glimpse of Grant too!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
