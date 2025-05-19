Knoxville Super Regional Schedule Revealed; Nebraska, Tennessee Open Play Friday
Nebraska softball is two wins away from returning to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2013.
After running through the Baton Rouge Regional with a trio of run-rule victory, the Huskers are off to the Knoxville Super Regional. There, they'll face No. 7 national seed Tennessee in a best-of-three series, with the winner advancing to Oklahoma City.
Nebraska (42-13) and Tennessee (43-14) will open play Friday at 6 p.m. CDT on ESPN2. Game 2 is slated for 4 p.m. CDT on Saturday with the television designation to be determined.
If a Game 3 is necessary, the time and telvision designation are to be determined.
Nebraska's run through the Baton Rouge Regional was historic. The Huskers won 10-2, 14-1, and 8-0, without ever having to face host and No. 10 national seed LSU. NU outscored the rest of the regional 32-28 and was not involved in three of the games.
Big Ten Player and Pitcher of the Year Jordy Bahl was magnificent throughout the weekend. Bahl went 5-for-5 at the plate, launching four home runs and taking seven walks. She's up to 23 home runs on the season, a program record.
In the circle, Bahl allowed just just one run and two hits in 12.0 innings with 16 strikeouts. Coach Rhonda Revelle was efficient in Bahl's use over the first two games, pulling her after the third inning with large leads thanks to Nebraska's explosive offense.
Tennessee went undefeated in their regional as well. The Volunteers routed Miami (OH) 17-0 in five innings before holding off Ohio State twice, 4-2 and 5-0.
Nebraska and Tennessee met in the season-opener on Feb. 6 in Clearwater, Florida. The Huskers were victorious in that, 7-1.
The Women's College World Series is scheduled for May 29 through June 5 or 6 in Oklahoma City. The full list of Super Regionals are below.
Norman Super Regional: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Alabama
- May 23 4 p.m. CDT on ESPN2
- May 24 2 p.m. CDT
- May 25* TBD
Gainesville Super Regional: No. 3 Florida vs. Georgia
- May 23 10 a.m. CDT on ESPN2
- May 24 10 a.m. CDT
- May 25* TBD
Fayetteville Super Regional: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Ole Miss
- May 23 7 p.m. CDT ESPNU
- May 24 8 p.m. CDT
- May 25* TBD
Tallahassee Super Regional: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
- May 22 6 p.m. CDT ESPN2
- May 23 2 p.m. CDT ESPN2
- May 24* 6 p.m. CDT
Austin Super Regional: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Clemson
- May 22 8 p.m. CDT ESPN2
- May 23 8 p.m. CDT ESPN2
- May 24* 8 p.m. CDT
Knoxville Super Regional: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Nebraska
- May 23 6 p.m. CDT ABC
- May 24 4 p.m. CDT ABC
- May 25* TBD
Columbia Super Regional: No. 8 South Carolina vs. No. 9 UCLA
- May 23 12 p.m. CDT ESPN2
- May 24 12 p.m. CDT
- May 25* TBD
Eugene Super Regional: No. 10 Oregon vs. Liberty
- May 23 9 p.m. CDT ESPNU
- May 24 6 p.m. CDT
- May 25* TBD
*If necessary
