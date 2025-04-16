Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule Is Now Building Nebraska Football His Way
Rhule has done things Adam has never seen before. He's thinking outside the box and he's willing to make unpopular decisions.
In this story:
Matt Rhule has made some clear-cut changes this off-season that actually started during last season. Rhule has done things Adam has never seen before. He's thinking outside the box and he's willing to make unpopular decisions. Rhule tried to accommodate certain things and people in Nebraska, now he's simply building Husker football the Rhule Way! Adam explains behind the scenes, Tom Osborne's advice and much more.
