Nebraska Football Continuing to Work on Flipping 4-Star Alabama Commit
Nebraska has been looking into multiple flip targets in the class of 2025. With signing day under two months away, the Cornhuskers are looking to add more firepower to their solid recruiting class. That includes attempting to go after a current Alabama commit.
Dawson Merritt has been committed to the Crimson Tide since June. Merritt is a four-star linebacker at Blue Valley High School in Kansas.
Merritt visited the Cornhuskers in April and then came back when Nebraska took on the Colorado Buffaloes. After the visit, the Cornhuskers made their presence known by continuing to target Merritt in hopes for him to re-attend or even flip from Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are still the favorites to land Merritt but if the talented linebacker makes it to campus yet again, things could get interesting. It remains unknown if the Cornhuskers will be able to convince Merritt to make it to campus. The best opportunity will be later in the season when the Wisconsin Badgers come to town closer to signing day.
Nebraska has done well with a couple of flips in this class. Four-stars Juju Marks and Isaiah Mozee had been committed elsewhere but changed their minds in favor of NU.
This will be another recruitment that the Huskers will be in on until the pen is to paper in early December. Nebraska will have a fighting chance until the end but the question remains if can they get another flip.
