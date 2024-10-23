All Huskers

Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Defensive Lineman Nolan Wilson

The Huskers have joined a number of notable programs in pursuit of the prospect from Mississippi.

Kaleb Henry

Nolan Wilson is a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2026.
Nolan Wilson is a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2026. / @bigboynolan_ on Instagram
Nebraska football is in the midst of trying to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, but that doesn't mean recruiting for future seasons takes a break during the fall.

The Huskers have made several offers recently. One of those offers went to four-star (On3) defensive lineman Nolan Wilson.

At 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds, Wilson plays for Picayune Memorial in Picayune, Mississippi. He also holds offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, USC, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Miami.

Nebraska has four defensive linemen committed in the 2025 class: four-stars Malcolm Simpson, Kade Pietrzak and Juju Marks, and three-star Tyson Terry. The 2026 class currently consists of three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

