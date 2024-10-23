Nebraska Football Offers 2026 4-Star Defensive Lineman Nolan Wilson
Nebraska football is in the midst of trying to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2016, but that doesn't mean recruiting for future seasons takes a break during the fall.
The Huskers have made several offers recently. One of those offers went to four-star (On3) defensive lineman Nolan Wilson.
At 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds, Wilson plays for Picayune Memorial in Picayune, Mississippi. He also holds offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Florida, Auburn, USC, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Michigan and Miami.
Nebraska has four defensive linemen committed in the 2025 class: four-stars Malcolm Simpson, Kade Pietrzak and Juju Marks, and three-star Tyson Terry. The 2026 class currently consists of three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte and three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola.
MORE: What to Make of the Nebraska Coaching Staff After Indiana Blowout?
MORE: ESPN's Joey Galloway on the Honeymoon Being Over for Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule
MORE: Marcus Satterfield's Press Conference Fumble Won't Ease Nebraska Fans' Concerns
MORE: Tuesday Talk From Nebraska Football Coaches and Players Ahead of Game at Ohio State
MORE: Big Ten Head Coaching Hot Seat Index After Week 8
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.