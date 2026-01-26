Carriker Chronicles: Trae Taylor on Moving to Nebraska, Matt Rhule's System and More

Trae Taylor joins Adam Carriker and speaks openly about the decision to move to Lincoln, Nebraska … and commute to Omaha to play his final year of high school football. Matt Rhule played a key role in Trae playing for Millard South, while also being at the Huskers' facility daily. Taylor speaks with Husker players daily and wants a huge head start. Then Trae discusses Dana Holgorsen’s offense and Rhule’s system. Nebraska football fans, enjoy!



Hit the play button below to watch and listen, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam sits down with Trae Taylor, one of Nebraska football’s biggest 2027 recruiting commits, and the conversation goes way beyond stars and rankings. Trae walks through the thought process behind a bold move: leaving Carmel Catholic in Illinois, relocating to Lincoln, and commuting to Omaha to play his senior season at Millard South.

Trae explains this isn’t about convenience or chasing hype. It’s about getting fully immersed in Nebraska football as early as possible — living in Lincoln, being around the facilities, talking with Husker players every day. He wants a head start, plain and simple. Not just saying he’s committed, but living it.

A big chunk of the discussion centers on Matt Rhule and why Trae believes in what Nebraska is building. He talks about how intentional this move is, how it’s about learning the system, the culture, and the expectations now instead of waiting until he steps on campus. In Trae’s mind, this is how you show you’re all-in — action, not just tweets.

Adam also digs into how rare this kind of approach really is. Treating your senior year of high school almost like a developmental year for college football doesn’t happen often. It says a lot about Trae’s maturity, how seriously he’s taking the process, and how recruiting itself is changing for elite prospects.

They wrap it up by zooming out — what this move says about Nebraska’s momentum and the culture shift under Rhule, and how peers and fans view transfer like the one Trae will soon make.

