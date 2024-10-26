Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Loses to Buckeyes But Shows Vast Improvement
In this story:
The Blackshirts played well enough to win this game. and after the first quarter, so did the special teams. Nebraska earned a chance to win but left points on the field. In the process, Adam Carriker believes they showed vast improvement from last week.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
