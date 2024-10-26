Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Nine of the season. All five of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
Rutgers at USC at 10 p.m. CDT on FOX
Saturday
Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Washington at No. 13 Indiana at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
Northwestern at Iowa at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Maryland at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1
No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
Michigan State at Michigan at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
Purdue and UCLA are not in action this week.
