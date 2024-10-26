All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has five AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Nine of the season. All five of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Fans celebrate a victory with members of the Indiana Hoosiers after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Fans celebrate a victory with members of the Indiana Hoosiers after beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

Rutgers at USC at 10 p.m. CDT on FOX

Saturday

Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Washington at No. 13 Indiana at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

No. 20 Illinois at No. 1 Oregon at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

Northwestern at Iowa at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Maryland at Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. CDT on FS1

No. 3 Penn State at Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

Michigan State at Michigan at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

Purdue and UCLA are not in action this week.

