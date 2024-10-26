All Huskers

Football Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State

Nebraska football is looking to bounce- back from a blowout at Indiana last week, but the test is harder at No. 4 Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets set before a play during the second quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets set before a play during the second quarter of a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.

For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, running back Rahmir Johnson, kicker Tristan Alvano, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out.

For the Buckeyes, defensive back Aaron Scott Jr., defensive back Lathan Rasnom, defensive back TC Caffey, offensive lineman Josh Simmons, wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, and tight end Will Kacmarek are out.

All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.

Nebraska and Ohio State are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

