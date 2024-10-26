Football Availability Report: Nebraska at No. 4 Ohio State
Nebraska football is looking to bounce back from a blowout at Indiana last week, but the test is harder at No. 4 Ohio State. The Big Ten Conference has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, defensive back Tommi Hill, running back Rahmir Johnson, kicker Tristan Alvano, and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out.
For the Buckeyes, defensive back Aaron Scott Jr., defensive back Lathan Rasnom, defensive back TC Caffey, offensive lineman Josh Simmons, wide receiver Reis Stocksdale, and tight end Will Kacmarek are out.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Ohio State are set for an 11 a.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FOX. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football at No. 4 Ohio State
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 9 Capsules
MORE: How to Sync Husker Radio Calls to the TV Broadcast
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Takes Nailbiter Third Set, Sweeps Illinois
MORE: Can Nebraska Football Handle the Crowd at The Horseshoe?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.