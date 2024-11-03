Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: UCLA 27, Nebraska 20
A crushing loss for the Cornhuskers, and Adam has a thing or two to say about it.
In this story:
Let's just say, Adam Carriker HAS A REACTION TO THIS GAME! Nebraska was a TD favorite at home, over the 2-5 UCLA Bruins. The Huskers were looking to become bowl eligible for the first time in eight years, get their first win in November in two years and avoid going 0-8 when bowl eligibility is on the line since 2016. DeShaun Foster, in his first season ever as a head coach, led his Bruins to a 27-20 win over Nebraska.
Hit the play button above to watch. Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
