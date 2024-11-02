Still No Bowl: Nebraska Football Tripped Up by UCLA
Nebraska football is still searching for bowl eligibility.
The Huskers fell to UCLA 27-20 in Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. NU is now 5-4 on the year and 2-4 in Big Ten play. The Bruins are 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the league.
Since last playing in a bowl game, Nebraska is 0-8 in games that would have clinched bowl eligibility.
"It was a tremendous missed opportunity," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said after the game.
UCLA opened the game with an 8:00 drive that finished with a field goal. The Bruins added a touchdown and another field goal over their next two possessions.
Nebraska, on the other hand, struggled offensively throughout the day. The Huskers would have only had three-and-outs in the first half, but, after a failed third down, a UCLA unsportsmanlike conduct penalty extended the drive. NU went on to score.
As a matter of fact, Nebraska's three touchdowns all came on drives that were extended by Bruin unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Those three drives accounted for 203 yards of offense. For the game, NU got 322 yards.
Dylan Raiola struggled to find open receivers all afternoon. After starting 3-for-10, Raiola ended up 14-for-27 for 177 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That INT was returned for a touchdown on the opening play of the third quarter.
After Raiola was hurt midway through the fourth quarter, Heinrich Haarberg replaced Raiola at QB. Haarberg finished 2-for-7 for 32 yards and an interception on the last offensive play of the game for the Big Red in the final minute.
UCLA totaled 358 yards on the day, including 219 yards and two touchdowns from QB Ethan Garbers. Garbers added 56 yards on the ground to lead the Bruins in rushing.
Nebraska is off next weekend, but will close with three opportunities to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. NU is at USC Nov. 16, hosting Wisconsin Nov. 23, and at Iowa Nov. 29.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- With the loss to UCLA, the all-time series with the Bruins is now tied at 7-7. Nebraska holds a 4-3 edge in games in Lincoln.
- Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and defensive lineman Ty Robinson each appeared in their 56th career game today, tying the Nebraska record for career games played also held by defensive end Cameron Meredith (2008-12).
- Benhart made his 50th career start today. Benhart is just the fifth Husker, and only the second non-kicker, to start 50 career games.
- Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell scored on a four-yard TD run in the second quarter for his team-leading seventh touchdown of the season.
- Freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had a 40-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska touchdown. It was the longest catch of Barney’s career, bettering a 28-yard reception against Rutgers on Oct. 5.
- Barney caught four passes for 78 yards in the game to increase his season receptions total to 38. Barney is just two catches shy of the Nebraska record for receptions by a true freshman, held by Wan’dale Robinson, who had 40 catches in 2019.
- Senior receiver Isaiah Neyor caught an 8-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. It was his team-leading fifth touchdown catch of the season and the 17th of his career. Neyor caught four passes for 89 yards to increase his career receiving yardage total to 1,549.
- Punter Brian Buschini punted three times for a 5.7-yard average, including a 64-yard punt in the first quarter. The 64-yard punt was the eighth punt of at least 60 yards in his Nebraska career, including his fourth this season.
- Defensive lineman Ty Robinson had four tackles, including a sack and two tackles for loss. Robinson now leads the team with 9.0 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.
- Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught four passes for 16 yards. With his four receptions, Fidone increased his career total to 53 and became just the 11th tight end in program history with 50 career receptions.
- Safety Isaac Gifford had nine tackles in the game to increase his career total to 220. Gifford’s career tackle total ranks fifth among Husker defensive backs.
- Linebacker John Bullock had eight tackles. Bullock increased his career tackles total to 105 with today’s effort.
- Safety Marques Buford Jr. had four tackles to give him 103 career tackles.
- UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers had a 57-yard scramble, marking the longest run allowed by Nebraska this season.
- UCLA was just the third opponent since the start of the 2023 season to score more than 14 points against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium (13 games).
- Today’s game captains were TE Nate Boerkircher, WR Janiran Bonner, DE Cameron Lenhardt and CB Ceyair Wright.
