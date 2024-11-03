I-80 After Dark: Nebraska Football Loses Third Game In A Row, Still Searching For Answers
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell give their thoughts on Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA. Is this team going to a bowl game?
In this story:
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell give their thoughts on Nebraska's 27-20 loss to UCLA. Is this team going to a bowl game?
Watch the episode above!
To hear more content like this and support an independent podcast, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month:https://www.patreon.com/I80Club. And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel!
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule, Players Speak After UCLA Loss
MORE: Still No Bowl: Nebraska Football Tripped Up by UCLA
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 10 Capsules
MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Survey Tabs Ty Robinson as Defensive MVP
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting Visitor List For UCLA
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified