Gallery: Huskers Struggle in Loss to UCLA
Nebraska is still seeking its sixth win to become bowl eligible.
In this story:
Three touchdowns were not enough Saturday afternoon as the Huskers fall to UCLA, 27-20. Quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled much of the day before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
