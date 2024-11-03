All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Struggle in Loss to UCLA

Nebraska is still seeking its sixth win to become bowl eligible.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen
Three touchdowns were not enough Saturday afternoon as the Huskers fall to UCLA, 27-20. Quarterback Dylan Raiola struggled much of the day before exiting the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

The flyover takes place during the National Anthem on Military Appreciation Day. / Amarillo Mullen
Mario Buford (31) and Marques Buford Jr join in a pregame prayer. / Amarillo Mullen
Brian Buschini sends the game's opening kickoff to a UCLA returner. / Amarillo Mullen
Marques Buford Jr celebrates a defensive stop in the endzone. / Amarillo Mullen
Quarterback Dylan Raiola hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell. / Amarillo Mulle
DeShon Singleton (8) tackles UCLA running back TJ Harden after a completed catch. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaac Gifford (2) pulls Elijah Jeudy's jersey during an in-game skirmish with UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen
Dante Dowdell (23) runs through a UCLA tackle to score a touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
Ceyair Wright celebrates a pass breakup. / Amarillo Mullen
Tommi Hill celebrates a stop on third and short. / Amarillo Mullen
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) gets the ball thrown before Nebraska's Jimari Butler (10) tackles him. / Amarillo Mullen
James Williams (90) celebrates with Jimari Butler (10) after Butler's tackle for loss. / Amarillo Mullen
Emmett Johnson (21) reaches for extra yardage after being tripped up by a UCLA defender. / Amarillo Mullen
Dante Dowdell (23) jumps over UCLA's Ramon Henderson to avoid a tackle. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor (18) catches the ball along the sideline. / Amarillo Mullen
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg (10) checks into the game after Dylan Raiola's injury. / Amarillo Mullen
Thomas Fidone II (24) catches a pass from Dylan Raiola (15). / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor (18) catches the ball in the endzone for a touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaiah Neyor (18) is tackled and is unable to hold on to the reception. / Amarillo Mullen
Jacory Barney Jr (17) misses the catch, but the ball remained up for Kaylin Moore (9) to get the interception. / Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

