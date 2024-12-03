All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Receives Associated Press Top 25 Votes for Second Consecutive Week

Following a fast 6-1 start, Nebraska men's basketball continues to garner national attention. The Huskers received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second straight week following a home win over North Florida on Sunday.

Brice Williams (3) sends a free throw.
Brice Williams (3) sends a free throw. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska men's basketball slipped slightly after a busy week in college basketball, but remained in the Top 25 conversation for the second straight week.

Following Sunday's 103-72 home win over North Florida, the Huskers (6-1) received votes in the latest edition of the Associated Press top 25 rankings for another week. Despite playing two contests - including a 96-79 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena over South Dakota on Wednesday - the Huskers garnered less attention from poll voters. After peaking at 35th in teams receiving votes last week, Nebraska slid to a tie for No. 40 on Monday's poll.

The Huskers first received attention from voters following their Nov. 22 upset at then-rated No. 14 Creighton in a 74-63 victory in Omaha. The Big Red continue to aim to return to the AP rankings for the first time since 2018, when the Huskers were placed at No. 24 on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31.

Connor Essegian sends a three.
Connor Essegian sends a three. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's lone loss of the season so far came to Saint Mary's, which also received votes in this week's poll and would be ranked No. 47. Creighton has been on a free-fall since the home loss to the Huskers, continuing to receive votes but falling out of the top 25 altogether.

The Huskers are a part of 12 teams in the Big Ten Conference receiving top 25 consideration from the Associated Press. Only four teams are ranked, peaking at No. 8 as Purdue (7-1) vaulted up five spots while No. 11 Wisconsin (8-0) continues to climb the rankings. Oregon (8-0) stayed firm at No. 12 while Illinois (6-1) remained at No. 19.

Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Maryland, and UCLA all received votes in this week's poll as well. The Hoosiers fell out of the top 25 after being as high as No. 14 last week, while Illinois when from unranked to in the top 25.

San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) shoots underneath Oregon Ducks forward Supreme Cook
Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Nick Boyd (2) shoots underneath Oregon Ducks forward Supreme Cook (7) during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference remains atop the college basketball mountain as No. 1 Kansas (7-0) earned 35 first-place votes holding off the SEC's three best teams for the top spot. No. 6 Iowa State (5-1), No. 14 Cincinnati (6-0), No. 15 Baylor (5-2), and No. 17 Houston (4-3) rounded out the conference's five spots in the rankings. The Cougars had the biggest drop of the week for the Big 12, down 11 spots from the previous rankings.

The Southeastern Conference featured eight programs in the top 25 with three in the top four. No. 2 Auburn (7-0) received the remaining 26 first-place votes, with No. 3 Tennessee (7-0) and No. 4 Kentucky (7-0) jumping up four spots each. No. 10 Alabama (6-2), No. 13 Florida (8-0), No. 21 Oklahoma (7-0), No. 22 Texas A&M (6-2), and No. 23 Ole Miss (6-1) rounded out the SEC's spots in the AP Poll.

The Big East suffered the biggest casulaties of the Thanksgiving break, as RV Creighton fell out of the top 25 while previously rated No. 2 UConn (5-3) dropped three games in Hawaii to fall 23 spots to No. 25. It was not all doom and gloom for the Big East, however, as Marquette (8-0) quietly climbed to No. 5 up another five spots in the polls.

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts to play as his team takes on the Memphis Tigers
Nov 25, 2024; Lahaina, Hawaii, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts to play as his team takes on the Memphis Tigers during an NCAA college basketball game at Lahaina Civic Center. / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference added another program into the top 10 as Duke (5-2) rose two spots to No. 9, Pittsburgh (7-1) sits at No. 18 and North Carlina (4-3) fell eight spots to No. 20. The non-major conference additions included No. 7 Gonzaga (7-1) falling four spots. No. 16 Memphis (6-1), and No. 24 San Diego State (4-2).

Nebraska won its first top-25 battle of the season against Creighton and will not face another currently ranked foe until Jan. 12 when the Huskers visit West Lafayette to battle No. 8 Purdue. Nebraska has battles with RV Michigan State and RV Indiana on Saturday and next Friday, respectively.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Kansas
  2. Auburn
  3. Tennessee
  4. Kentucky
  5. Marquette
  6. Iowa State
  7. Gonzaga
  8. Purdue
  9. Duke
  10. Alabama
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Oregon
  13. Florida
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Baylor
  16. Memphis
  17. Houston
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Illinois
  20. North Carolina
  21. Oklahoma
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Ole Miss
  24. San Diego State
  25. UConn

