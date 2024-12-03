Nebraska Women's Basketball Remains in Associated Press Top 25

All Huskers

After a short week with only one contest, the Nebraska women's basketball team remained in the Associated Press top 25 rankings at No. 25. The Huskers are the ninth-highest ranked team in the Big Ten.

Nebraska guard Callin Hake shoots against Kansas City.
Nebraska guard Callin Hake shoots against Kansas City. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska (6-1) stood firm at the No. 25 spot in this week's poll, being listed as the ninth-highest team in the Big Ten Conference to earn a position in the rankings. The Huskers dispatched Kansas City on Tuesday, dominating at Pinnacle Bank Arena in an 84-38 victory over the Roos.

The Big Red check in behind eight other conference foes, including No. 1 UCLA (8-0), No. 6 USC (6-1), No. 7 Maryland (8-0), No. 12 Ohio State (7-0), No. 17 Iowa (8-0), No. 21 Illinois (6-1), No. 23 Michigan (7-1), and No. 24 Michigan State (8-0). Two other Big Ten programs earned votes in this week's poll, including Oregon and Minnesota.

Nebraska women's basketball guard Britt Prince drives against Creighton.
Nebraska women's basketball guard Britt Prince drives against Creighton. / Nebraska Athletics

Creighton, Nebraska's lone loss of the season, also received votes in this week's poll. The Bluejays downed the Huskers 80-74 in Omaha on Nov. 22.

The top two teams remained the same from a week ago as UConn (6-0) stayed firm behind the Bruins at No. 2. The Southeastern Conference, however, had slight movement near the top as No. 3 South Carolina (7-1), No. 4 Texas (7-0), and No. 5 LSU (9-0) all inched up from last week's rankings. The SEC totaled seven teams, adding in No. 11 Oklahoma (6-1), No. 14 Kentucky (7-0), No. 18 Ole Miss (5-2), and No. 19 Alabama (8-0).

The Atlantic Coast Conference saw a big jump with No. 8 Duke (8-1) flying up five spots into the top ten while No. 10 Notre Dame (5-2) had the biggest drop down seven spots. No. 16 North Carolina (7-1), and No. 22 Louisville (5-2) rounded out the ACC's featured teams.

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and James Madison center Kseniia Kozlova (35) chase after a loose ball
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and James Madison center Kseniia Kozlova (35) chase after a loose ball during a NCAA women's basketball game at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference had four programs, including No. 9 TCU (8-0) jumping eight spots for the largest movement in the polls from last week. No. 13 Kansas State (7-1), No. 15 West Virginia (8-1), and No. 20 Iowa State (6-2) all remained in the polls for another week.

Nebraska will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night welcoming Lindenwood to Lincoln for a 7 p.m. CST tip. Following the non-conference tilt, the Huskers will open Big Ten play with a home battle against RV Minnesota. Nebraska's next scheduled ranked matchup would be a road trip to Los Angeles facing the No. 1 Bruins and No. 6 Trojans on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, respectively.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. UConn
  3. South Carolina
  4. Texas
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Maryland
  8. Duke
  9. TCU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Ohio State
  13. Kansas State
  14. Kentucky
  15. West Virginia
  16. North Carolina
  17. Iowa
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Alabama
  20. Iowa State
  21. Illinois
  22. Louisville
  23. Michigan
  24. Michigan State
  25. Nebraska

