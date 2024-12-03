Nebraska Volleyball Falls to Third in Final Regular-Season AVCA Rankings
For the first time since mid-September, Nebraska volleyball is not holding one of the top-two spots in college volleyball.
The Huskers (29-2, 19-1 B1G) ended their regular season with a share of the Big Ten title following a split weekend in a four-set loss at Penn State and a victory at Maryland. The Black Friday loss to the Nittany Lions pushed Penn State ahead of the Huskers in the final poll, slotting them at No. 2. Both teams received one first place vote in the final AVCA regular season rankings, trailing the 59 first-place votes from No. 1 Pittsburgh.
It is the first time since the Sept. 16 rankings that Nebraska is not in the top-two of the polls, as the Huskers fell to No. 5 following their road-loss in a sweep to SMU. Nebraska earned a season-high 14 first-place votes in last week's poll following sweeps over Iowa and Wisconsin.
Nebraska lost a total of nine sets in Big Ten play this season, including a five-set home win over No. 9 Purdue on Oct. 11. The road loss to No. 2 Penn State ended a 25-match winning streak that included conference wins over several ranked conference foes, including No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 14 Oregon, No. 15 Minnesota, and No. 19 USC.
Nebraska has also collected wins over No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Creighton, No. 8 Arizona State, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 20 TCU, giving the Huskers 11 wins over currently ranked foes.
The Big Ten remains strong in the rankings with seven teams represented while eight teams were listed on two or more ballots.
The ACC flexed its conference depth once again with top-rated Pittsburgh, No. 4 Louisville, No. 5 Stanford, No. 10 SMU, No. 18 Georgia Tech, and No. 21 Florida State. SMU is the only team with wins over two of the top-three teams in the country, defeating Nebraska in September before taking down Pittsburgh in October.
The Creighton Bluejays remained perfect in Big East play, claiming their Big East regular season and conference tournament title over the past two weeks. Their No. 6 ranking is the second-highest ranking in program history, behind the Bluejays No. 5 ranking held through most of October and November.
Nebraska begins its NCAA Volleyball Tournament postseason in the Lincoln Regional on Friday welcoming Florida A&M to the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match is set to begin at 7 PM CST.
AVCA Poll
- Pittsburgh
- Penn State
- Nebraska
- Louisville
- Stanford
- Creighton
- Wisconsin
- Arizona State
- Purdue
- SMU
- Kentucky
- Kansas
- Texas
- Oregon
- Minnesota
- Baylor
- Utah
- Georgia Tech
- Southern California
- TCU
- Florida State
- Florida
- Dayton
- BYU
- Missouri
MORE: Nebraska Football Linebacker Mikai Gbayor to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Receives Associated Press Top 25 Votes for Second Consecutive Week
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Remains in Associated Press Top 25
MORE: NU Loses Again to Iowa: The Aftermath
MORE: Deja Vu All Over Again! Huskers Lose to Iowa in a Walk-off Gut Punch
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.