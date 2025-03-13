Big Ten Tournament Wednesday Recap: Iowa Ends Ohio State's NCAA Tournament Hopes
The Big Ten Tournament got underway Wednesday with three first-round matchups that set the stage for an intense weekend of postseason action.
Here is a look at each game from yesterday and how they unfolded.
No.13 Northwestern 72, No. 12 Minnesota 64
No. 13 seed Northwestern opened the Big Ten Tournament with a 72-64 victory over No. 12 seed Minnesota on Wednesday, setting up a second-round matchup against No. 5 seed Wisconsin.
The Wildcats earned their first tournament win since 2022 behind a stellar performance from Nick Martinelli, who poured in 28 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Despite struggling at the free-throw line Martinelli’s scoring inside helped keep Northwestern in control.
Northwestern took command early in the second half and opened up a double-digit lead. The Wildcats maintained that cushion for most of the half, preventing Minnesota from making a serious push.
This victory avenged a rough end to the regular season for Northwestern, which had struggled to close out games in recent weeks. The Wildcats now have a chance to upset Wisconsin, a team they lost to earlier this season. Minnesota, on the other hand, exits the tournament after losing five of its last six games.
No. 15 Iowa 77, No. 10 Ohio State 70
No. 15 seed Iowa pulled off an upset in the Big Ten Tournament opener Wednesday night, taking down No. 10 seed Ohio State 77-70 behind a clutch performance from Brock Harding. Harding scored 15 points, including a dagger three-pointer in the final seconds, as the Hawkeyes survived a back-and-forth battle to advance to the second round, where they will face No. 5 seed Wisconsin.
The game featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties before Iowa pulled ahead for good with just over seven minutes to play. The Hawkeyes were led by Payton Sandfort’s 17 points, while Josh Dix added 16. Ohio State kept it close behind a standout effort from Bruce Thornton, who had 24 points and nine assists, but the Buckeyes struggled from deep, hitting just 5-of-22 three-point attempts.
Iowa built an eight-point cushion early in the second half, but Ohio State clawed back, cutting the deficit to 72-70 with 45 seconds remaining. However, Harding delivered in the clutch, drilling a three to put the game out of reach before the Hawkeyes iced it at the free-throw line.
With the win, Iowa keeps its postseason hopes alive and looks to carry its momentum into a tough matchup against Wisconsin on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ohio State is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament in a disappointing end to their season.
No. 14 USC 97, No. 11 Rutgers 89
No. 14 seed USC survived a wild back-and-forth battle to defeat No. 11 seed Rutgers 97-89 in double overtime Wednesday night, keeping its season alive and advancing to face No. 6 seed Purdue in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
Desmond Claude led the way for the Trojans with a monster performance, scoring 28 points—including 10 in the extra periods—while also dishing out eight assists.
USC appeared in control early, building a 15-point first-half lead. However, Rutgers stormed back, with Dylan Harper leading a late surge that gave the Scarlet Knights their first lead since the opening minutes. Harper, who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, had a chance to win it in regulation but missed a jumper at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
The first overtime remained tight, with Harper throwing down a clutch dunk to force a second extra period. But in double OT, USC took over. Claude and Rashaun Agee fueled a decisive run, with Agee hitting a crucial three and finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. Wesley Yates III also delivered in the clutch, adding 24 points, including key free throws in the final minute.
Despite Harper’s heroics, Rutgers ultimately ran out of steam. USC’s balanced scoring attack and strong play in the extra periods proved too much, allowing the Trojans to secure their spot in the next round against Purdue.
