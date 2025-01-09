Arizona Transfer Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has stayed busy with the transfer portal, now adding a defensive back.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew has committed to the Huskers. The former Arizona and Texas A&M player has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
At 6-feet, 185 pounds, 247Sports listed him as a three-star portal prospect. Out of North Cobb High School in Georgia, Groves-Killebrew was a four-star prospect.
Groves-Killebrew began his career Texas A&M. After just three games there, he transferred to Louisville where he played in four games in 2023. This past fall, he played in 10 games for the Wildcats, recording 26 tackles, one sack, and deflected four passes.
