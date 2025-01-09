All Huskers

Arizona Transfer Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers add a defensive back from the transfer portal.

Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) shoves Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium.
Nov 15, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) shoves Houston Cougars running back Stacy Sneed (21) during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nebraska football has stayed busy with the transfer portal, now adding a defensive back.

Marquis Groves-Killebrew has committed to the Huskers. The former Arizona and Texas A&M player has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

At 6-feet, 185 pounds, 247Sports listed him as a three-star portal prospect. Out of North Cobb High School in Georgia, Groves-Killebrew was a four-star prospect.

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) celebrate an interception
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jack Luttrell (13) and defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) celebrate an interception in the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Groves-Killebrew began his career Texas A&M. After just three games there, he transferred to Louisville where he played in four games in 2023. This past fall, he played in 10 games for the Wildcats, recording 26 tackles, one sack, and deflected four passes.

