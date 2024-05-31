B1G+ Eliminating Monthly School Pass
Subscribers to B1G+ will see some changes this summer.
Beginning July 1, B1G+ will no longer offer a monthly school pass. An email to subscribers Friday morning said the streaming service is "consolidating our subscription options to provide access to more non-televised events across the Big Ten Conference for a better value."
Under the current monthly school pass, subscribers could select a school and have access to all of their B1G+ games and that school's on-demand library. That plan cost $9.95 a month.
With the elimination of the school-specific plans, the streaming service is dropping subscription options from 42 to two. Those will be B1G+ Annual ($119.95) and B1G+ Monthly ($12.99).
With the new plans, subscribers will get access to the entire league, including incoming members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Oregon, for non-televised events, along with the expanded on-demand library that features "next day on-demand full and condensed game replays and Big Ten Network classics and originals".
The tradeoff is having to pay extra for unwanted features, something streaming services continue to find ways to force subscribers to do.
While live football games do not air on B1G+, many other sports play a number of games that are not televised, including volleyball, wrestling, women's basketball, baseball, and softball.
