Big Ten Football Rankings Might Leave Huskers Fans Disappointed
Football writer Phil Steele has published rankings for 2025, and where he places Nebraska might disappoint Huskers fans.
In his preseason magazine, Steele lists the Huskers as the seventh-best team in the Big Ten.
About the Huskers, Steele writes:
“The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a bowl game for the first time since 2016 last year. Now, they’re hoping to become competitive in the Big Ten in 2025. Much of that, of course, will rely on the arm of Dylan Raiola.
“Raiola was a five-star freshman last season who flashed his potential but also ran into too many mistakes, including 11 interceptions.
“With more experience and a new offensive coordinator in Dana Holgorsen, he’s expected to improve. If that does happen, then there’s no reason not to think that the Cornhuskers take another step forward.”
Steele’s rankings are obtained from a combination of last year’s results, strength of schedule, and Steele’s own plus/minus ratings.
Steele's Big Ten rankings:
- Ohio State (128.19)
2. Penn State (127.87)
3. Oregon (123.56)
4. Michigan (122.92)
5. Indiana (118.62)
6. Illinois (117.22)
7. Nebraska (116.43)
8. USC (115.63)
9. Iowa (115.08)
10. Washington (113.67)
11. Minnesota (110.94)
12. Rutgers (109.74)
13. Wisconsin (109.17)
14. UCLA (106.61)
15. Michigan State (105.08)
16. Maryland (100.08)
17. Northwestern (99.46)
18. Purdue (94.57)
Even the most zealous Nebraska fan can see the wisdom of Steele’s first four teams — Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. It’s nearly impossible to find preseason rankings that *don’t* include those four teams at the top.
It’s the next tier with which Huskers fans could have a beef. At 5 is Indiana and at 6 is Illinois. Both teams had successful 2024 seasons. Both teams are expected to be strong again. Indiana plays a much more difficult schedule in 2025 than it did in 2024, with road games at Iowa, Penn State and Oregon.
The Huskers don’t play Indiana or Illinois this season, so head-to-head comparisons won’t be possible. But Nebraska fans should pay close attention to those teams perceived to be ahead of the Huskers on the Big Ten food chain.
Of course, the teams Steele ranks immediately below Nebraska see the Huskers as a rich and vulnerable target. USC (8), Iowa (9), Washington (10) and Minnesota (11) are just as hungry to claw back to national importance. They see Nebraska as a stepping stone to get there.
Nebraska plays USC, Iowa and Minnesota in 2025, in what could be program-shaping and coach-defining games. These matchups likely won’t be to decide a College Football Playoff berth — although they could, and a loss could unexpectedly eliminate a team. But these matchups will be an interesting test of wills and stature in the Big Ten.
To get to the top of the conference, you first have to get to the middle.
Steele’s national rankings
Steele’s national rankings don’t necessarily agree with his Big Ten rankings. He lists Penn State as No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 5. He has Oregon ranked No. 8 and Michigan at No. 10.
He has Illinois at 16, Indiana at 20 and USC at 22.
Steele ranks Nebraska 28th and Iowa 33rd.
