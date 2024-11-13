Big Ten Network Previews Nebraska Football at USC
Nebraska football is still looking for that coveted sixth win of the season.
That's something Big Ten Network's Mike Hall noted during his conversation with Anthony Herron and Yahoo Sports Senior College Football Reporter Ross Dellenger on B1G Today.
"The problem is they've been sitting on five wins since the first week of October," Hall said.
The group discussed Nebraska ahead of a trip to USC Saturday.
"They can't get over that hump," Dellenger said. "There are three or four times over the last seven years they've been so close to that bowl eligibility. They don't handle those things well in Huskerville."
Nebraska has dropped three straight games since getting to 5-1. Dellenger noted Nebraska coach Matt Rhule's history in making strides during year two of his stints at previous stops and what that was supposed to mean in Lincoln.
"It felt like not only would Matt Rhule and Nebraska make a bowl game, but we were talking about them for College Football Playoff type of candidacy," Dellenger said. "And here they are at 5-4 needing a win really badly."
Nebraska has not scored 20 points in a game since September. That led to the change at offensive coordinator this week with Dana Holgorsen taking over while Marcus Satterfield continues to work with the tight ends.
"An interesting wrinkle to watch in this game against the Trojans," Dellenger said.
Herron believes the helmet communication will help Holgorsen on Saturday with play calling to the quarterback, whether that's Dylan Raiola or Heinrich Haarberg.
Nebraska and USC will kick off at 3 p.m. CST this Saturday on FOX. You can watch the full BTN segment above.
